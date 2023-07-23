New Armored Core 6 leak reveals 6-player matches, file size, spectator mode, and more

FromSoftware's upcoming mech action role-playing game, Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon, is just a month away from its launch. With the release date looming close, a new leak has come in that gives fans an insight on the title's multiplayer aspect. The information comes courtesy of Twitter user @armoredcoreSIX.

From 6-player matches to a dedicated spectator mode to even the game's file size for the PlayStation 4/5 version, the leak talks about a lot of information regarding the title. The details include essentially a photograph of the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 disc case, with details regarding the title printed on the back cover.

While the leak looks quite convincing, it comes from an unofficial source, without any confirmation from developer FromSoftware or publisher Bandai Namco backing it. As such, everything mentioned in the Armored Core 6 leak should be taken with a grain of salt.

Note: This article is based on rumors and the information present is thus subject to change.

New Armored Core 6 leaks surface online, reveal information regarding the game's multiplayer aspects and file size

The leaked PS4/5 disk case image, which surfaced online recently, showcases the PlayStation version of the game's disc cover. The back side of the cover usually contains written information regrding the title, including online connectivity, file size, and more. The information mentioned in the image reveals 6-player multiplayer as well as a dedicated spectator mode.

FromSoftware's games have prominently featured multiplayer and social aspects; however, the 6-player multiplayer is a first. Even in its most recent title, Elden Ring, the co-op aspect only supports 3-player sessions, with an additional gamer who can invade the host's session. The limited player count for multiplayer was the reason behind the popularity of the "co-op" mod for Elden Ring on PC.

In addition to the 6-player sessions, the game will also allegedly feature a dedicated spectator mode, akin to most modern FPS titles. The spectator mode, if it actually make its way into the final release of Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon, will be a great addition for the PvP aspect of the game.

Naturally, these revelations have got fans of the Armored Core multiplayer very excited, expecially with the prospects of the 6-player matches allowing for larger scale PvP tournaments. Apart from the multiplayer aspects of the game, the leak also reveals the potential file size on PlayStation, which is around 65 GB.

The storage requirement on consoles seem to fall within the same ballpark as the PC version. FromSoftware has already revealed the PC system requirements for Armored Core 6 on Steam, where 65 GB of HDD space is mentioned.

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon is scheduled to be released on August 25, 2023, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.