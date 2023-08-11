Is Atlas Fallen Steam Deck verified?

Atlas Fallen, the highly anticipated open-world action-adventure game from the creators of The Surge series and Deck13 is finally out. Being the studios' very first foray at an open-world action-adventure title, Atlas Fallen is quite an ambitious game, more so due to its current-gen only release on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles, alongside Windows PC.

While Deck13 is best known for its fantastic sci-fi Souls-like series - The Surge, their latest action-adventure offering does not share the same roots. Instead of The Surge or its phenomenal sequel, Deck13's latest game is very much akin to titles like the 2010's action-adventure classic - Darksiders or even Capcom's best-selling video game I.P. - Monster Hunter.

With the game's release on consoles and PC, some players might be wondering whether Atlas Fallen is Steam Deck verified or not. Unfortunately, as of this writing, Deck13's latest action-adventure title is not verified for the Steam Deck.

Atlas Fallen is not Steam Deck verified, but does it work on Valve's handheld PC?

Atlas Fallen isn't verified for the Steam Deck, which is a little odd considering most AAA and AA releases do come with certification for Valve's handheld gaming device. However, despite the lack of the Steam Deck Verified checkmark, Deck13's latest offering works nearly flawlessly on the system, with a few visual oddities and glitches, which aren't exclusive to the Steam Deck.

Although the game is a current-gen console exclusive i.e. released only for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, it does work really well on the Steam Deck, which is quite surprising. It should be mentioned that a smooth 60fps isn't possible on Valve's device, since the game is bottlenecked by the limited memory bandwidth as well as GPU power.

However, if you tweak the game's graphics settings a bit, and turn down demanding options like the Volumetric lighting quality, Ambient occlusion, and most importantly, the Texture quality to low, you can get a steady 30fps experience, with FSR2 enabled. You can also enable Vsync to eliminate any potential screen tearing issues that might crop up.

Given the game is built using the same engine as The Surge 2 - the FLEDGE engine, it works really well with AMD's upscaling solution by delivering crisp images without much edge artifacts or aliasing. Atlas Fallen is also not a Souls-like title, therefore, the 30fps cap (which you can externally force via Steam Deck's command center) won't be a hindrance to the moment-to-moment gameplay.