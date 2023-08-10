Best Atlas Fallen graphics settings for Steam Deck

Atlas Fallen is now out on all major consoles, including Windows PCs and handhelds like the Steam Deck and the ROG Ally. Gamers can play this new Focus Entertainment-published title at playable framerates on these consoles. Do note that neither will be able to run the game at the highest settings because it is too intensive.

Players can customize the graphics settings to get a smooth and stable framerate without major performance hiccups. Going through the multiple settings options the game comes with can be intimidating for some.

Thus, we will list the best combination for the Deck in this article.

Best Atlas Fallen graphics settings for 30 FPS on the Steam Deck

Atlas Fallen can easily be enjoyed at a smooth 30 FPS on the Steam Deck without major hiccups. We don't recommend going above the medium settings in the game. Even with that, some temporal upscaling is required to hit playable framerates without massive drops.

The best settings combination for a steady 30 FPS in Atlas Fallen on the Deck is as follows:

Display and graphics

Refresh rate: 60

60 Fullscreen: Yes

Yes Resolution: 1200 x 800

1200 x 800 Window size: 1200 x 800

1200 x 800 VSync: Off

Off Frame rate limit (FPS): Off

Off Dynamic resolution factor: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Quality

Quality Camera FOV: As per your preference

As per your preference Gamma correction: As per your preference

As per your preference Motion blur intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Bloom intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Lens flare intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Lens dirt intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Chromatic aberration intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Depth of field intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Sharpening intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Radial blur intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Preset (General detail level): Custom

Custom Texture quality: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Ambient occlusion quality: High

High Volumetric lighting quality: High

High Vegetation quality: High

Best Atlas Fallen graphics settings for 60 FPS on the Steam Deck

60 FPS in Atlas Fallen on the Deck can be a bit challenging. Even with AMD FSR 2 turned on, the game can't hit 60+ frames. For the most part, players will be stuck with 45-50 frames.

The best settings for high framerate experience on the Steam Deck in Atlas Fallen are as follows:

Display and graphics

Refresh rate: 60

60 Fullscreen: Yes

Yes Resolution: 1200 x 800

1200 x 800 Window size: 1200 x 800

1200 x 800 VSync: On

On Frame rate limit (FPS): Off

Off Dynamic resolution factor: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: On

On Camera FOV: As per your preference

As per your preference Gamma correction: As per your preference

As per your preference Motion blur intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Bloom intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Lens flare intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Lens dirt intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Chromatic aberration intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Depth of field intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Sharpening intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Radial blur intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Preset (General detail level): Custom

Custom Texture quality: Low

Low Shadow quality: Low

Low Ambient occlusion quality: Low

Low Volumetric lighting quality: Low

Low Vegetation quality: Low

Atlas Fallen is among the more demanding games released on PC so far this year. Thus, gamers on weak hardware like that in the handheld Steam Deck will have to compromise to get playable framerates in the title.