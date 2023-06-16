Atlas Fallen pre-order guide: Editions, prices, platforms, and more

After its announcement last year and subsequent delay, Atlas Fallen is still on track for release this year. Created by Deck13 of The Surge fame, it will be released on August 10, 2023. The open-world action game is scheduled for release on PC and current-gen consoles. As with any other title, pre-orders are live already. This means interested players can pre-purchase the game right now.

One of the many benefits of pre-orders in modern gaming is access to exclusive bonuses not available otherwise. As such, this guide aims to help players get to grips with the pre-order process as well as any editions it has.

How to pre-order Atlas Fallen

Atlas Fallen is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms. The pre-orders are live across various digital stores.

Here's how to pre-order on each system:

PC (via Steam):

Log in to your account on the Steam digital storefront.

Go to the Store section.

Here, type Atlas Fallen into the search bar.

Click on the result to go to the game's store page.

Scroll down to the pre-purchase button and click on "Add to Cart."

Proceed with the transaction using your preferred payment method, and the game should be added to your Steam library.

The title will become available to pre-install close to launch day, that is, August 10, 2023.

PlayStation 5:

Navigate to the PlayStation Store on your PlayStation 5.

Type the game's name in the search bar.

Head to the game's page and click on "Pre-order."

Follow the on-screen procedure to checkout for purchasing the title.

After being added to the library, the game should be available for pre-install as you near the release date.

Xbox Series X|S:

Go to the Xbox Store on your Xbox Series X|S consoles.

Type the game's name into the search field.

Click on the title and select "Pre-order" on the page.

Follow through with the purchase until the game is added to the library.

Players only need to await the official thumbs-up to be able to pre-install prior to release.

Pre-installing allows players to download the game a short period before launch so they can immediately dive into the action RPG on launch day.

Atlas Fallen editions and pricing

There is only one edition of Atlas Fallen available for pre-purchase across the three platforms. Note that pre-ordering the game grants you access to the Ruin Rising pack DLC, which includes Nyaal's Wrath Gauntlet Skin, Ruin Rising Armor Dyes, Thelos and Nyaal Shields, Gathering Storm Signets, Essence Stones, and the Idol Pack.

Standard Edition ($59.99)

Base game only

However, the Focus Entertainment digital store offers two more editions for purchase:

Limited Edition ($79.99)

Base game

Official metal poster

Official Steelbook

Signature Edition ($99.99)

Base game (Physical or Digital copy on the platform of choice)

Exclusive artwork in the laminated wooden frame created by Senior Concept Artist Janine Bertet and Art Director James Lowe

Certificate of authenticity signed by the artist

Note that since the Signature Edition is a physical collector's edition, there are only 100 copies available worldwide to buy.

While the PlayStation 5 version seems to be out of stock, the PC (Steam) and Xbox Series X|S versions are still up. Be sure to grab them before they run out.

