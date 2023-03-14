Best WWE 2K23 graphics settings for Steam Deck

WWE 2K23 Early Access is finally underway. Although the game will be launching on March 17, 2023, players who pre-ordered the Deluxe or the Icon Edition can now get their hands on the game. The title boasts serious graphical upgrades over WWE 2K22 and many new features. These improvements go beyond visual enhancements and can also be observed in the gameplay mechanics.

When it comes to performance on PC, the release runs well. It only recommends a GTX 1070, which is outdated as of this writing. Due to improvements in graphical technology and the efficiency of chips, most modern GPUs will handle the game without missing a beat. This holds true for the Steam Deck as well.

Steam Deck is Valve's entry into the handheld gaming space. Despite its small form factor, the device runs most new releases conveniently. Titles such as Hogwarts Legacy and Sons of the Forest run remarkably well on the device, and WWE 2K23 is no exception.

Steam Deck handles WWE 2K23 surprisingly well

Previously, WWE 2K23 developers announced that they were focusing on optimizing the game for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. They did not disclose any compatibility information for the Steam Deck. Valve assigns a rating to let players know how a game performs on the Steam Deck. Usually, when playing a game on it, users should look for 'Verified' or 'Playable' ratings.

However, the WWE title is yet to get any such ratings. Hence, players looking to play the game will have to make some adjustments to their devices. Fortunately, despite all the confusion regarding its performance on the Steam Deck, WWE 2K23 runs remarkably well on the handheld. Having said that, here are the optimal graphics settings to use in WWE 2K23 on the Steam Deck:

Graphics settings

Texture Quality: Standard

Standard Monitor: 1

1 Windowed Mode: No

No Screen Resolution: 1280X800

1280X800 Vsync: Off

Off Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

60 Hz Action Camera FPS: 30

30 Model Quality: Standard

Standard Shadows: Off

Off Shadow Quality: Low

Low Shader Quality: Low

Low Anti-Alias: Off

Off Reflections: Off

Off Dynamic Upscaling: AMD FSR 1

AMD FSR 1 Sharpness: As per your preference

As per your preference Depth of Field: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Motion Blur: As per your preference.

These settings should provide the most stable experience in the game. However, it is essential to note that the game is yet to be optimized for the Steam Deck's hardware and might lead to performance issues for some users. It also doesn't run natively on the device.

Players will have to use Proton Experimental and turn off the TDP limit, which might result in faster battery consumption and more heat generation.

WWE 2K23 will arrive on March 17, 2023, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

