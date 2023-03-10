Best Resident Evil 4 remake graphics settings for the Steam Deck

The Resident Evil 4 remake is just around the corner. It features several enhancements over the original title and has undergone a complete revamp when it comes to gameplay mechanics tailored to suit the requirements of modern gamers. Thankfully, the PC port of the title is well-optimized and runs well on most modern hardware, including the handheld Steam Deck.
This device is Valve's entry into the mobile gaming space. Despite its small form factor, the Steam Deck packs quite a punch. It is capable of playing most modern releases and can emulate games available on other platforms. It is powered by an AMD APU that combines the power of a Zen 2 CPU and an RDNA 2 GPU.
The Steam Deck is perfectly capable of running the Resident Evil 4 remake at 800p, this device's native resolution. Although the game is yet to receive any compatibility ratings such as 'Playable' or 'Verified', the handheld offering runs the remake surprisingly well.
Steam Deck runs the Resident Evil 4 remake surprisingly well
The title can suffer frame drops during intense gameplay scenarios. Hence, it is recommended to use settings that bring the best of both worlds: graphics and FPS. Keeping this in mind, the following tweaks are recommended to be used when running the RE4 remake on the Steam Deck:
Graphics
- Screen Resolution: 1280x800
- Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
- Frame Rate: Variable
- Display Mode: Full Screen
- Vertical Synchronization: Off
- Cinematics Resolution: Full HD
- Ray Tracing: Off
- FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Quality
- FidelityFX Super Resolution 1: Off
- Image Quality: 100%
- Rendering Mode: Normal
- Anti Aliasing: Off
- Texture Quality: Medium (0.5 GB)
- Texture Filtering: High (Aniso x4)
- Mesh Quality: Mid
- Shadow Quality: Low
- Shadow Cache: On
- Contact Shadows: Off
- Ambient Occlusion: SSAO
- Volumetric Lighting: Low
- Particle Lighting Quality: Low
- Bloom: As per the user's preference.
- Screen Space Reflections: Off
- Subsurface Scattering: Off
- Hair Strands: Off
- Graphic Dismemberment: As per the user's preference.
- Persistent Corpse: Few
- Corpse Physics: Low
- Diverse Enemy Animations: On
- Motion Blur: As per the user's preference.
- Rain Quality: Low
- Terrain: Off
- Destructible Environments: On
- Lens Flare: As per the user's preference.
- Lens Distortion: As per the user's preference.
- Depth of Field: As per the user's preference.
- Resource-Intense Lighting Quality: High
- Resource-Intense Effects Quality: Low
Note: If users experience visual artifacts, it is recommended to update their Steam Deck to the latest Preview build. If this is done correctly, the OS version should read "3.4.6."
These settings will help provide an optimal experience when playing the Resident Evil 4 remake on the Steam Deck. That said, it's important to keep in mind that they are based on the performance of the game's demo version. As a result, the experience derived from the final build may vary.
The Resident Evil 4 remake will be released on March 24, 2023, for Windows PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5.
Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.