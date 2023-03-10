Best Resident Evil 4 remake graphics settings for the Steam Deck

The Resident Evil 4 remake is just around the corner. It features several enhancements over the original title and has undergone a complete revamp when it comes to gameplay mechanics tailored to suit the requirements of modern gamers. Thankfully, the PC port of the title is well-optimized and runs well on most modern hardware, including the handheld Steam Deck.

This device is Valve's entry into the mobile gaming space. Despite its small form factor, the Steam Deck packs quite a punch. It is capable of playing most modern releases and can emulate games available on other platforms. It is powered by an AMD APU that combines the power of a Zen 2 CPU and an RDNA 2 GPU.

The Steam Deck is perfectly capable of running the Resident Evil 4 remake at 800p, this device's native resolution. Although the game is yet to receive any compatibility ratings such as 'Playable' or 'Verified', the handheld offering runs the remake surprisingly well.

Steam Deck runs the Resident Evil 4 remake surprisingly well

The title can suffer frame drops during intense gameplay scenarios. Hence, it is recommended to use settings that bring the best of both worlds: graphics and FPS. Keeping this in mind, the following tweaks are recommended to be used when running the RE4 remake on the Steam Deck:

Graphics

Screen Resolution: 1280x800

1280x800 Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

60 Hz Frame Rate: Variable

Variable Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Vertical Synchronization: Off

Off Cinematics Resolution: Full HD

Full HD Ray Tracing: Off

Off FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Quality

Quality FidelityFX Super Resolution 1: Off

Off Image Quality: 100%

100% Rendering Mode: Normal

Normal Anti Aliasing: Off

Off Texture Quality: Medium (0.5 GB)

Medium (0.5 GB) Texture Filtering: High (Aniso x4)

High (Aniso x4) Mesh Quality: Mid

Mid Shadow Quality: Low

Low Shadow Cache: On

On Contact Shadows: Off

Off Ambient Occlusion: SSAO

SSAO Volumetric Lighting: Low

Low Particle Lighting Quality: Low

Low Bloom: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Screen Space Reflections: Off

Off Subsurface Scattering: Off

Off Hair Strands: Off

Off Graphic Dismemberment: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Persistent Corpse: Few

Few Corpse Physics: Low

Low Diverse Enemy Animations: On

On Motion Blur: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Rain Quality: Low

Low Terrain: Off

Off Destructible Environments: On

On Lens Flare: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Lens Distortion: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Depth of Field: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Resource-Intense Lighting Quality: High

High Resource-Intense Effects Quality: Low

Note: If users experience visual artifacts, it is recommended to update their Steam Deck to the latest Preview build. If this is done correctly, the OS version should read "3.4.6."

These settings will help provide an optimal experience when playing the Resident Evil 4 remake on the Steam Deck. That said, it's important to keep in mind that they are based on the performance of the game's demo version. As a result, the experience derived from the final build may vary.

The Resident Evil 4 remake will be released on March 24, 2023, for Windows PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5.

