How to install The Convergence (Alpha Test) mod for Elden Ring

Much like its spiritual predecessor, Dark Souls 3, Elden Ring has finally received The Convergence mod that many players have been wanting for a long time. Being the biggest and most successful FromSoftware offering to date, the title's modding scene has been going strong ever since its release back in February 2022.

While there have been many content overhaul mods for the game, nothing compares to the sheer size and scope of The Convergence. Despite being the "Alpha Test" version of the mod, with a full release planned later this year, it is jam-packed with content for fans to enjoy.

Similar to The Convergence mod for Dark Souls 3, the Elden Ring version has a plethora of new additions, including new overworld bosses, enemies, NPC invasions, and other surprise encounters, alongside shuffled weapon drops.

Prerequisites to install The Convergence mod for Elden Ring

Given the nature of modding, you can only get The Convergence mod for the PC version of Elden Ring. It is also recommended to have at least 10-15 gigabytes more of additional space available (apart from the 50 gigabytes of game files) to install the mod.

Given that The Convergence is the Alpha Test version of the mod, there are bound to be some inconsistencies when it comes to stability and performance.

It is also recommended to have your saves backed up. This should be separate from the Steam cloud backups.

Installing mods, especially content overhaul mods like The Convergence can oftentimes end up breaking save files or corrupting them. This is why keeping your save games backed up is highly recommended.

Steps to download and install The Convergence mod for Elden Ring

The Convergence mod comes courtesy of the "Convergence Team" and is uploaded by modder "AronTheBaron" on Nexus Mods. The mod files are around 2.8 gigabytes in size and will require a manual installation if you're not using a dedicated mod managing tool like Nexus Mods' own Vortex mod manager.

The official description of the mod on Nexus Mods reads:

"The Convergence mod is an exhaustive overhaul of Elden Ring with dozens of new weapons, hundreds of new spells, extensively revamped areas and maps, improved visuals, new enemies, bosses and much more."

Here are the steps to download and install The Convergence mod:

Go to Nexus Mods and search for "The Convergence" under gameplay mods for Elden Ring. You can manually search for The Convergence mod on Nexus Mods' search bar and select the version that you want to download.

Once you get to the mod's page, select "Files" from the tab on the top.

There are two ways to download the mod, you can either choose to download the mod downloader, which automatically downloads all necessary files or you can choose to manually download the mod files yourself.

You'll also need to create a free Nexus Mods account before you can start downloading the mod files.

Once you download all the files, all you need to do is extract the mod files and keep them in a separate folder from the game's installation directory.

At this point, it is also recommended to back up your vanilla save game, as it is not compatible with The Convergence mod.

Once you get the mods files extracted and your vanilla save games backed up, you can play The Convergence mod by simply double-clicking the "launchmod_eldenring.bat file" inside the mods folder. However, you will need to create a new game since the vanilla save game isn't compatible with the mod. It is also necessary to disable "ray-tracing" to avoid crashes and stability issues.

The Convergence mod is a great way to re-experience Elden Ring before the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is released.

Poll : 0 votes