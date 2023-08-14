Armored Core 6 updated system requirements suggests a well-optimized PC port

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon, the upcoming entry in FromSoftware's iconic mech-action franchise, is due for release in just a few weeks. With the game's looming release date, publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment and FromSoftware have finally revealed the updated official minimum and recommended PC system requirements.

Previously, the latter revealed a placeholder minimum system requirements for the game, which were subject to change close to the game's release. Now, with the game's release a week away, the developers have finally revealed the full system specifications required to run their upcoming title.

Although FromSoftware's games are considered the pinnacle of modern action role-playing experiences by many, the studio is notorious for releasing rather underwhelming PC ports.

However, judging from the newly revealed system requirements for Armored Core 6, it seems the game will be a rather well-optimized PC port.

The updated system requirements for Armored Core 6 hint at a well-optimized PC port, with the recommended GPU being a decade-old GTX 1060

The updated system requirements for Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon are quite interesting, to say the least. FromSoftware posted two separate PC specifications for the game - one for ray tracing enabled and the other with the setting disabled. If you want to experience the game with RT enabled, you will require an RTX 2060 as a baseline GPU.

However, if you want to play without RT enabled, you can do so with a GTX 1650, which is also the most used GPU, according to Steam's recent hardware survey. Here is the complete breakdown of the newly revealed system requirements for the game:

With ray tracing

Minimum

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i7-4790K | Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X | AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Intel Core i7-4790K | Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X | AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Memory: 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, 4 GB or AMD Radeon RX 480, 4 GB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, 4 GB or AMD Radeon RX 480, 4 GB DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 60 GB available space

60 GB available space Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device

Windows Compatible Audio Device Recommended

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10/11

Windows 10/11 Processor: Intel Core i7-7700 | Intel Core i5-10400 or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X | AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i7-7700 | Intel Core i5-10400 or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X | AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory: 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 590, 8GB or Intel Arc A750, 8GB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 590, 8GB or Intel Arc A750, 8GB DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 60 GB available space

60 GB available space Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device

Without ray tracing

Minimum

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10/11

Windows 10/11 Processor: Intel Core i7-4790K | Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X | AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Intel Core i7-4790K | Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X | AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Memory: 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 6600, 8GB

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 6600, 8GB DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 60 GB available space

60 GB available space Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device

Windows Compatible Audio Device Recommended

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10/11

Windows 10/11 Processor: Intel Core i7-7700 | Intel Core i5-10400 or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X | AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i7-7700 | Intel Core i5-10400 or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X | AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory: 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070, 8GB or AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT, 8GB or Intel Arc A770, 8GB

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070, 8GB or AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT, 8GB or Intel Arc A770, 8GB DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 60 GB available space

60 GB available space Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device

Both the CPU and GPU requirements are quite low compared to most modern AAA releases, making it plausible that Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon will turn out to be a very well-optimized PC port.

Even the memory requirements are below what you'd find in most AAA titles nowadays. There is still a slight chance that the game might turn out somewhat rough, considering FromSoftware's history with PC ports. But the updated system requirements do paint a positive picture regarding their upcoming title.

It remains to be seen if Armored Core 6 really turns out to be the first FromSoftware title that releases without any major issues on PC.

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon is scheduled to be released on August 25, 2023, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC (via Steam).