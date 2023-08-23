Armored Core 6 STRIDER boss guide: Strategies, counters, build, and more

STRIDER is one of the early Chapter 1 bosses of Armored Core 6. Unlike the other bosses you face, this is a titanic mobile fortress. You might find it to be similar to Star Wars’ AT-AT Walkers, only on a grander, more devastating scale. First, you will have to get close enough to it to even fight it, and ultimately, disable its power cores. This boss battle might also remind pilots of Shadow of the Colossus, in which you will have to fly up and onto this enemy to win.

While STRIDER is an early boss, it’s still challenging. There are several phases to the battle, but thankfully, you don’t have to start over every time in Armored Core 6. A pair of checkpoints make it far more manageable.

How to fight STRIDER boss in Armored Core 6

To make this lengthy boss battle easier in Armored Core 6, STRIDER has two checkpoints - when you break the leg, and when you defeat all four sub-generators.

1) Make Contact

Get close to the leg. (Image via FromSoftware)

Making contact with the STRIDER boss is easy. We also fought this in the preview session, so we were ready to discuss the gigantic mobile fortress. Just Assault Boost your way across the desert - you’ll see its shadow in the distance in this Armored Core 6 stage. Defeat any other ACs you find along the way and get to the weaponized mining ship STRIDER.

However, it can blast you with The Eye. It’s a huge blue laser that fires from the main cannon of this boss. It can cut your AP (Health) in half in one go with ease. Try to stay mobile and avoid this.

2) Destroy a Leg of the boss

Focus on the exposed sections. (Image via FromSoftware)

Next, you need to stop this giant mining facility. To do so, you need to destroy one of the legs. Just get to the leg, while still avoiding the laser blasts. Aim for the exposed wiring of the leg, striking with your hardest-hitting attacks and beam sabre.

You’ll have enemies attacking you from a great distance but just focus on the leg. When it’s finished, you’ll have the next phase of this Armored Core 6 boss.

3) Get on deck, defeat the Sub-Generators

Look for the yellow glow. (Image via FromSoftware)

Before you head on deck, you’ll likely have small cannons and ACs to deal with. Finish this and fly up till you can get on the main deck. You’ll see four red targeted areas - these are the sub-generators.

This boss is huge, and there are the occasional AC and defensive turret to defeat on the way. Take your time and fly upward, stopping where you can only to refill your boost.

You’ll need to fly forward to the mid-ship area to defeat the generators. You’ll see the first one almost immediately as a glowing yellow section. One good shot should destroy it. That will start to weaken STRIDER.

There is one on each side, one on top, and one on the underside. (Image via FromSoftware)

Head right to the nearby platform and resume scaling the titanic Armored Core 6 boss. Use the catapult to launch upwards, to get to the next generators. They’ll likely be behind you. The next one is on the side of the ship but beware The Eye. It can shoot you now.

There’s another yellow glowing sub-generator on the top, near The Eye, and the other sub-generator’s on the other side wall of the ship. These targets are incredibly easy to see, but you’ll have to hover or fly to get to the ones on the walls.

4) Destroy the Eye

Just avoid the charged laser, and dish out the punishment. (Image via FromSoftware)

Now that The Eye is vulnerable, get behind cover when it’s charging and shooting. Otherwise, pelt it with your most powerful attacks and destroy the last portion of the STRIDER in Armored Core 6.

This is the easy part - but if you get cocky, it can still obliterate you with zero effort. Just be careful and take your time. There’s no longer any need to rush. You can also go up close and use your beam saber if you have one. Just get out of the way as it charges.

5) Withdraw from the deck

All that's left to do is make a daring escape. (Image via FromSoftware)

Simple enough, just hit the Assault Boost and get off the ship. Land somewhere nearby, and the mission will end. Congratulations, you’ve bested the STRIDER in Armored Core 6!

What build to use to defeat STRIDER boss in Armored Core 6

This build can easily best the STRIDER boss in Armored Core 6. (Image via FromSoftware)

This is a pretty standard build for fighting Armored Core 6’s STRIDER boss. Nothing here is especially challenging or expensive to get. You want a good booster and decent long-range weapons. Personally, I’m a fan of Beam Sabers, but they just aren’t practical for this fight.

UNIT Picks

R-ARM UNIT: VP-66LR

VP-66LR L-ARM UNIT: DF-GR-7 GOU-CHEN

DF-GR-7 GOU-CHEN R-BACK UNIT: BML-G1/P03VTC-08

BML-G1/P03VTC-08 L-BACK UNIT: BML-G1/P01VTC-04

FRAME Picks

HEAD: HD-012 MELANDER C3

HD-012 MELANDER C3 CORE: BD-011 MELANDER

BD-011 MELANDER ARMS: AR-012 MELANDER C3

AR-012 MELANDER C3 LEGS: LG012 MELANDER C3

INNER Picks

BOOSTER: ALULA/21E

ALULA/21E FCS: FCS-G2/P05

FCS-G2/P05 GENERATOR: DF-GN-06 MING-TANG

Expansion Pick

EXPANSION: N/A

When it comes to your LEG slot, you can also run the MELANDER or MELANDER C3 legs to consume less energy. However, another amazing option is the Tetrapod Legs, VP-424. Tetrapods let you hover in the air, making the side sub-generators quite trivial. If that’s not your thing, you don’t have to run them, but that’s my personal preference.

The bosses in Armored Core 6 will no doubt prove challenging, but it’s nothing hard work and dedication cannot overcome. You can find our full review of FromSoftware and Bandai Namco’s latest masterpiece here.