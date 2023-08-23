Armored Core 6 completion guide: All chapters and how long to complete each

Armored Core 6 is a decently long game, and the story chapters are filled with interesting missions. The missions vary in length and, of course, depend on your skill with handling your AC. You also have incredibly powerful Souls-like bosses, putting your mettle to the ultimate test. With the right parts, OS Chips, and weapons, you can smash these foes. But that’s not always going to be clear.

When it comes to how long it takes to finish Armored Core 6’s story chapters, these times come from our personal experience playing it at Sportskeeda. Yours may vary, depending on how quickly you can overcome the challenges put in your way.

Expected time to complete Armored Core 6 chapters

Don't let the bosses overwhelm you - take your time and figure them out (Image via FromSoftware)

The length of many of the Armored Core 6 missions isn’t intense. Some missions, such as The Wall, can be long, multi-section affairs with several objectives. This isn’t always the case, however. In my experience with AC6, the real-time sink is learning what builds are effective and coming up with strategies to defeat the bosses.

When I previewed the game, those bosses took several hours alone, and that’s not going to change in the average player's experience. Souls-like fans may stomp through enemies easier, however.

Story Chapters and estimated times for completion

Chapter 1: 2-3 hours

2-3 hours Chapter 2: 40m - 1 hour

40m - 1 hour Chapter 3: 3-3.5 hours

3-3.5 hours Chapter 4: 4 hours

4 hours Chapter 5: 2-5 hours

However, there’s more to this game than simply playing through story missions and nothing else. You will also want to invest time in the Arena Missions to farm OS Chips and explore stages for lore and finding secrets/Easter Eggs.

What is the total expected playtime for Armored Core 6

AC6 has a wealth of secrets and optional challenges (Image via FromSoftware)

Your expected playtime also depends on how deep you want to go into the game. If you expect to grind through the PVP battles, you will want the best parts and plenty of experience.

Casual players can expect 25-30 hours of playtime, which also depends on your skill level and how quickly you pick up on boss mechanics. While the boss battles are difficult, they are predictable, and you can prepare for them.

Total Estimated playtime

Reviewer’s Pace: 20-25 hours

20-25 hours Casual Playthrough (All side content): 30 hours

30 hours Completionist (trophies, side missions, etc.): 60-70 hours

Some trophies can be challenging to complete. Completionists are going to want to find every single part and weapon, as well as unlock all OS abilities for their ACs. Those players will have a much deeper experience in the game and will spend a corresponding amount of time.

Armored Core 6 brings back the action and intensity that fans of the franchise have loved for years. You can learn more about this masterpiece in our review here.