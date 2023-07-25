"It will be its own thing within the game": Armored Core 6 devs confirm fleshed out PvP mode (Exclusive)

While speaking to Armored Core 6’s devs, we learned about PvP in the upcoming game. During the preview session, I met with Masaru Yamamura (director) and Yasunori Ogura (producer first) to discuss the game. This took place after several hours of gameplay, so we had a good idea of how it played and what to expect. However, we didn’t get to unlock any player vs. player content. Is it really going to be in the game?

Recently, a leak occurred revealing that PvP would be in Armored Core 6, but fans had no official confirmation of this. However, we can confirm from the developers themselves, that there is PvP in the game, but it’s cordoned off into its own section of the game.

Armored Core 6 devs confirm that PVP will be available

Armored Core 6’s focus is the single-player content, but there will be online matches for fans of that sort of thing. After all, one of the best parts of playing Armored Core is fighting your friends, and finding out who has the most skill and the best-designed AC.

Ogura had this to say about online battles:

“Yes, there will be a PvP online mode. This will have both 1 on 1 matches and 3 on 3 team matches. It will be its own thing within the game. We’d like to stress that the main focus on AC6 is the single-player campaign content.”

It’s very exciting to know that players will be able to take part in 1v1 and 3v3 matches in Armored Core 6. We learned this several days before the leak wound up spreading across the internet.

Unfortunately, we didn’t get details on how this PvP would work. Nevertheless, it is separate from the rest of the gameplay and is not required to complete the story.

However, the Arena does exist. You can defeat NPCs to unlock upgrades for your AC. If you don’t want to compete against other players but want to 1 vs. 1 people, this is your option. Sadly, there will be no PvE multiplayer.

There are some online components for Armored Core 6 outside of the PvP, though. Ogura explained how you can share a great deal of your data online in AC6:

“But tied to that are some other online elements. For example, you can create Custom IDs tied to your AC data and your customized elements. So you can share your personally designed emblems, logos, or paint jobs. You’ll also be able to share the mech build/loadout itself.”

This way, you can share logos, perhaps form clans, and your loadouts. Players can share how they defeated certain bosses, creating a great deal of online discussion on what the best way to play the game is. Of course, you can also share your competitive builds as well.

Armored Core 6 launches on August 25, 2023, on a wide variety of platforms. Though the focus will be PvE, players can rest assured there will be competitive matches for those interested.