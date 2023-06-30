Will Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon have multiplayer?

The Armored Core series is finally back in action after a long hiatus. FromSoftware's 2022 announcement of the latest installment caught many fans by surprise. Since then, players have been eagerly awaiting any information, with the Japanese developer drip-feeding them. Besides a brief new gameplay demonstration a couple of weeks ago, the studio has maintained silence on that front.

So players are clearly being left in the dark regarding its various gameplay aspects and features that have yet to be touched on. One of the many queries players are bound to have is about multiplayer. The Armored Core series has featured multiplayer in the past, including the fifth numbered entry on PS3 and Xbox 360.

Does Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon also feature a multiplayer component?

Since this upcoming entry will return to the drawing board for a traditional experience, the answer should be a resounding "yes" to fans. Thankfully we have confirmation that multiplayer will indeed be accounted for. This was confirmed in an interview last year. Speaking to IGN, game director Masaru Yamamura briefly touched on the PvP aspect.

He said:

"Yes, we do plan to have a versus mode, similar to previous Armored Core titles where you'll be able to customize your mech and take that fully customized mech into battle with others. But we will reveal more details about this at a later date."

So players can definitely look forward to enjoying mech battles with friends. The director's further comments also hint at why this element has been under wraps for now:

"The main focus in AC6 – on the story mode at least – is having that story develop and play out. We've concentrated on single-player for the story mode. Please stay tuned for more multiplayer details at a later date."

The studio seems dedicated to prioritizing the single-player component first and foremost. So it is likely we will see a dedicated multiplayer demonstration down the line, especially as we head closer to the game's release.

How does multiiplayer work in Armored Core?

In the previous installment, PvP skirmishes were done in a 4v4 setup. With four members of each team, the first squad to defeat the other wins. Players can also take their custom-built mechs into battle. There are several different types, from nimble robots to bulky tanks. Players can attach various weapon and flight modules to customize them for any sort of scenario. Some players opt for lightning-fast reflexes to dodge incoming attacks.

Meanwhile, others may prefer taking the brunt of the damage to counterattack with heavy firepower. Or perhaps find a middle-ground of the two that packs a punch while being mobile. It should be noted that agility is definitely a factor. With various mechs flying around players, dodging and countering incoming attacks or simply taking cover is also an effective strategy. How this will be implemented in Armored Core 6 remains to be seen.

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon launches on August 25, 2023, for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Pre-orders for the game are live.

