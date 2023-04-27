Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon system requirements revealed

On April 27, 2023, FromSoftware officially revealed the system requirements for Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. This was done alongside the release date and the first-ever gameplay footage of the game as well. Hence, the system requirements for the same have been listed briefly in this article for the benefit of the fans. It seems like the system requirements for this game are not very hefty since it has been crafted for old-generation consoles as well.

FROMSOFTWARE @fromsoftware_pr Our new action game "ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON" will release worldwide on 25th August 2023. We hope you look forward to it. Our new action game "ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON" will release worldwide on 25th August 2023. We hope you look forward to it. https://t.co/OoB16WXQKO

Therefore, a wide range of PC players should be able to run the game easily.

Full system requirements for Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

The system requirements for Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon are as follows:

Minimum

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen 3 3300x

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (4 GB) or AMD Ryzen RX 480 (4 GB) or Intel Arc A380 (6 GB)

DirectX 12

Broadband

65 GB Available Space

Recommended

A 64-bit operating system

Thus, in the minimum section, the only thing players might see as a hurdle is the CPU. Apart from that, everything else is very similar to Elden Ring. Unfortunately, the recommended requirements are unclear as of this writing.

These system requirements are also a sign of a well-optimized game. FromSoftware is usually known for games that run very well on PC. Elden Ring had minor issues that were fixed in a few consecutive patches.

Hence, it is safe to say that Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon will also run exceptionally well on PC. This is also quite natural since the game will be running on PS4, a very old device compared to modern-day consoles and PCs.

ARMORED CORE @armoredcore "Augmented human C4-621 has awakened."



ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON makes planetfall August 25, 2023. "Augmented human C4-621 has awakened."ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON makes planetfall August 25, 2023. https://t.co/7kBnxEq9zR

Despite all this, the gameplay trailer showcased breathtaking graphics and new-age gameplay. The last Armored Core game was released back in 2012, which means there is a gargantuan leap in the current version.

However, the game's core will remain the same, where players will get to customize machines and build their own robots to fight against difficult enemies and challenging bosses. Fortunately, fans will not have to wait for long as Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon releases on August 25, 2023, for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

