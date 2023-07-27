Armored Core 6 weapon list: All guns and armaments revealed so far

Armored Core 6 is gearing up to be one of the most anticipated launches in 2023 and FromSoftware has revealed a fair bit of gameplay along with guns and weapons that one can expect on launch. The latest Armored Core franchise entry will be releasing on August 25, 2023, for all the major platforms including, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

Armored Core 6 will not have an open-world design but be separated into different levels and missions before which players will be able to customize their mechs in whichever way that they want.

This provides a good deal of gameplay versatility. Hence, it’s not all that surprising why there are many in the community who are quite curious as to the weapons and guns that they will be able to get their hands on as they progress through the narrative.

While the complete list of armaments is yet to be officially revealed by FromSoftware, below is the list of some of the weapons that have been confirmed and showcased thus far.

Complete Armored Core 6 weapons and guns list

Here are some of the weapons that have been confirmed for Armored Core 6 thus far:

MG-014 Ludlow (arm machine gun)

HI-32: BU-TT/A (arm pulse blade)

SI-24: SU-Q5 (left-back pulse shield)

BML-G1/P20MLT-04 (left-back missile launcher)

RF-024 Turner (arm assault rifle)

DF-GR-07 Gou-Chen (arm grenade launcher)

VP-60LCS (right-back)

BML-G1/PD1VTC-04 (left-back)

Vvc-770LB (arm laser blade)

MA-J-200 Ransetsu-RF (arm burst rifle)

LR-036 Curtis (arm linear rifle)

HG-003 Coquillett (arm handgun)

DF-BA-06 Xuan-Ge (arm bazooka)

BML-G1/P31DUO-02 (right-back dual missile launcher)

There are a lot more weapons that players will be able to get their hands on as they make their way through the various stages of the game. The list will also be periodically updated, as more weapons are confirmed by the developers.

Will Armored Core 6 be open-world?

As mentioned, Armored Core 6 will not be an open-world experience as the game will be divided into various levels and missions. Players will be able to customize their mechs as much as possible before each level allowing them to have a great variety in gameplay.

However, each of the levels will have a lot of hidden secrets that players will be able to explore and come across more weapons and mech customization options.

While the lack of an open-world design might make latest Armored Core entry feel limited, it more than makes up for it in terms of gameplay versatility.