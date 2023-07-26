Armored Core 6 completion time: How long will it take to beat the game?

With Armored Core 6 gearing up for an official release on August 25, 2023, FromSoftware fans are curious about its game length and how long it can take to beat it. Much of the curiosity comes from how big Elden Ring was, as it took close to 100 hours to complete everything its vast expansive world had to offer. FromSoftware is finally reviving its oldest franchise with Armored Core 6, and it will be interesting to see how the title plays out post-launch.

However, for now, there have been several previews of the game, with many reviewers commenting on just how long it will take to complete it, along with some features to look out for, including a fleshed-out PvP mode.

Armored Core 6 length and completion time explored

Based on all the previews, Armored Core 6 will take around 50 to 60 hours to complete, especially if players focus on side content along with the main narrative. Many have also commented that there will be around 100 missions that players must complete before they can round out the narrative.

The latest Armored Core will not have open-world features with vast explorable areas. It will, however, be divided into missions and stages that will allow players to customize their mech before every level.

This will make for a fair bit of gameplay versatility and depending on how well players are customizing, their completion time will vary with every level.

While 50 to 60 hours is the expected average playtime for the title, it’s likely that for a more completionist run, it will take somewhere over 100 hours. There will be many trophies and achievements to unlock in the game, and FromSoftware isn’t going to make things easy, especially with the game featuring multiple endings.

While the game will feature a true ending to the narrative, there will also be a hidden one that players can unlock only after they have beaten the game three times.

Historically, Armored Core games have always varied in overall playtime and length. The shortest is Armored Core: Silent Line, which is six hours long, while Armored Core 4 boasts a playtime of around 10 hours.

Armored Core 6 will take the longest to complete in the franchise. With its official release just a month away, there is a lot of excitement surrounding it among FromSoftware fans.