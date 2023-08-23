How to start New Game+ in Armored Core 6? 

On the surface, Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon seems like a complete departure from what FromSoftware has been mostly known for over the last decade or so. However, the mech-action game retains many of the core tenets that you might be familiar with if you've played any of FromSoftware's previous titles. One such gameplay and progression feature that Armored Core 6 shares with the Souls series, is New Game+.

Although New Game+ in Armored Core 6 works essentially the same way as it does in FromSoftware's previous titles, there are a few key differences that make it stand out as one of the most intriguing features of the game. Apart from just being a gateway to new endings, New Game+ in FromSoftware's new mech-action game also comes with some really cool surprises.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming game's feature, including how to access it, what to expect from your second playthrough of the game, exclusive weapon and frame unlocks, and more.

Note: This article contains mild spoilers for Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon.

When can you start New Game+ in Armored Core 6?

Similarly to how you'd start New Game+ in any modern action role-playing game, you'll need to finish all the main story missions in order to get access to the mode in Armored Core 6. However, unlike FromSoftware's previous titles, which give you manual control of when to start NG+, the latest mech-action game starts the mode automatically upon completing the game's final mission.

Once you finish the final mission (Chapter 5) and witness one of the three main endings of the game, you're immediately taken back to the garage, where you can start New Game+ by selecting main missions from the Sortie menu.

The progression carryover is seamless, i.e., everything you unlocked in your previous playthrough, such as your mech frames, weapons, OST chips, upgrades, as well as Arena Battle and Mission Replay progress, carries over into the New Game+ mode.

Although the first few missions in this mode are identical to your first playthrough, there are a few new branching story paths that get unlocked, and nudge you toward some really cool new boss fights, story revelations, equipment unlocks and even a brand new set of Arena Battles, called the Assembly Battles.

While New Game+ is completely optional, it is necessary if you're going for the Platinum trophy and 100% completion in the game. This is because some endings, boss fights, and part unlocks, are exclusive to certain missions, which are only available in New Game+. Thus, if you want to experience everything the game has to offer, NG+ is somewhat mandatory.