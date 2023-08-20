All Armored Core 6 trophies - How to get them

Trophies are among the biggest factors that make a game re-playable, and this also applies to FromSoftware's latest mech-action title Armored Core 6 Fires Of Rubicon. Much like this developer's previous titles, the upcoming game features some really challenging trophies for you to unlock, including one that requires you to "S-rank" all missions.

Surprisingly, this title doesn't offer any boss-related trophies, something that has been a staple in most FromSoftware games since Demon's Souls on the PlayStation 3. That said, Armored Core 6 does feature trophies dedicated to each of the game's multiple endings — much like in the Souls games.

AC6 will also have a few trophies dedicated to you finding all the collectibles (Combat Logs) in this game and completing all tiers of the optional Arena mode. Fortunately, Armored Core 6 does not have anything exclusive to the game's PvP (online) mode in this regard.

Here's a look at all the trophies that you will need to unlock to get the coveted Platinum trophy for Armored Core 6 Fires Of Rubicon.

Note: This article contains story and gameplay spoilers for Armored Core 6 Fires Of Rubicon.

How to acquire all trophies in Armored Core 6 Fires Of Rubicon

Armored Core 6 Fires Of Rubicon has a total of 30 trophies for you to unlock, including a Platinum one. You will be able to unlock the first few on your first playthrough. These trophies are related to completing certain main story missions, upgrading one of your Armored Core's (AC) OS tuning to the maximum, creating your very first AC, and more.

However, to get all the trophies — especially those that require you to unlock all AC parts and get all OS tuning upgrades — you will need to complete New Game+ at least once. You will also have to replay missions a few times to get the S-rank trophy.

Here are all the trophies in Armored Core 6 Fires Of Rubicon and how to unlock them:

Armored Core: Unlock all trophies (Platinum).

Unlock all trophies (Platinum). Graphic Designer: Change the coloration of your AC.

Change the coloration of your AC. Software Engineer: Upgrade your AC's OS.

Upgrade your AC's OS. Hardware Engineer: Assemble an AC.

Assemble an AC. Training Complete: Cleared all training programs.

Cleared all training programs. Illegal Entry: Cleared mission: Illegal Entry.

Cleared mission: Illegal Entry. Operation Wallclimber: Cleared mission: Operation Wallclimber.

Cleared mission: Operation Wallclimber. Data Log Collector: Obtain 10 data logs.

Obtain 10 data logs. Stargazer: Cleared all missions.

Cleared all missions. Master of Arena: Cleared all Arena programs.

Cleared all Arena programs. Asset Holder: Obtained all parts.

Obtained all parts. Tuning Expert: Performed all OS upgrades.

Performed all OS upgrades. Weapon Collector: Obtained all weapon parts.

Obtained all weapon parts. External Parts Collector: Obtained all frame parts.

Obtained all frame parts. Internal Parts Collector: Obtained all inner parts.

Obtained all inner parts. Combat Log Collector: Obtained all combat logs.

Obtained all combat logs. Contact: Cleared mission: Attack the Watchpoint.

Cleared mission: Attack the Watchpoint. Ocean Crossing: Cleared mission: Ocean Crossing.

Cleared mission: Ocean Crossing. Expansion Collector: Obtained all Core Expansions.

Obtained all Core Expansions. A New Threat: Cleared mission: Attack the Spaceport.

Cleared mission: Attack the Spaceport. Ayre and the Coral: Cleared mission: Destroy the Ice Worm.

Cleared mission: Destroy the Ice Worm. Into Unknown Territory: Cleared mission: Underground Exploration - Depth 3.

Cleared mission: Underground Exploration - Depth 3. Testing Complete: Cleared all combat aptitude evaluation programs in the Arena.

Cleared all combat aptitude evaluation programs in the Arena. Re-education: Cleared mission: Reach the Coral Convergence.

Cleared mission: Reach the Coral Convergence. The Floating City: Cleared mission: Take the Uninhabited Floating City.

Cleared mission: Take the Uninhabited Floating City. MIA: Cleared mission: MIA.

Cleared mission: MIA. The Perfect Mercenary: Cleared all missions with an S Rank rating.

Cleared all missions with an S Rank rating. The Fires of Raven: Reach ending: The Fires of Raven.

Reach ending: The Fires of Raven. Liberator of Rubicon: Reached ending: Liberator of Rubicon.

Reached ending: Liberator of Rubicon. Alea Iacta Est: Reached ending: Alea Iacta Est.

While this trophy list for Armored Core 6 Fires Of Rubicon is small, it isn't easy to get Platinum, partly because S-ranking all missions is mandatory to get it.

Also, to get multiple endings, you will have to replay the entire game at least three times — which will require roughly 70 to 80 hours of playtime.