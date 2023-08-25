All Armored Core 6 endings, explained

There is a lot of information on the Armored Core 6 endings, even though the game has just arrived. Released on August 25, the mecha-based vehicular combat title is a highly-anticipated sequel of 2013's Armored Core: Verdict Day and is the 16th installment of the Armored Core franchise. It is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon's plot revolves around the resurfacing of a substance called Coral which caused a devastating catastrophe on planet Rubicon 3 a century ago. Different factions and corporations fight for control over this substance, and you are an independent mercenary taking on the same task.

All possible Armored Core 6 endings

1) Liberator of Rubicon (The Good Ending)

Much like other titles out there, Armored Core 6 features a good ending where Raven's mission control, Ayre, continuously persuades you to explore the great potential of the Coral in advancing humanity instead of destroying it.

To achieve this Armored Core 6 ending, you have to meet the following decisions:

Chapter 3: Prevent Corporate Salvage of New Tech

Chapter 3: Destroy the Special Forces Craft

Chapter 4: Ambush the Vespers

Toward the end of Chapter 5, you will have to go through another Decision Mission. This decision is pivotal in obtaining this plot, so it's best that you follow this for your desired outcome.

Chapter 5: Eliminate "Cinder" Carla

By choosing to eliminate "Cinder" Carla, the destruction of the Coral Convergence is halted. After choosing this path, you will take on two more final levels, which involve destroying the Drive Block and bringing down the Xylem. These tasks prevent Carla and her faction from wreaking havoc and destroying the Coral.

In the end, you create a planet where the Coral and humanity live together in harmony.

2) The Fires of Raven (The Bad Ending)

This Armored Core 6 ending requires you to focus on decisions that would gain Handler Walter or Cinder Carla's approval. That means you have to ignore Decision Missions related to RLF or Ayre.

To successfully get this Armored Core 6 ending, you have to select the following decision prompts:

Chapter 3: Tunnel Sabotage

Chapter 3: Eliminate the Enforcement Squads

Chapter 4: Intercept the Red Guns

At some point in Chapter 5, you have to select the exact opposite decision that led you to the Liberator of Rubicon Ending. Instead of eliminating Carla, you would want to select this option:

Chapter 5: Intercept the Corporate Forces

Two additional missions will commence, which require you to breach the Karman line and shut down the closure sites. In this ending, you successfully defeat Ayre, and the Xylem crashes into the Convergence, causing a massive and destructive explosion.

The Coral is destroyed, rendering the entire planet of Rubicon permanently dead.

3) Alea lacta Est (The True Ending)

This Armored Core 6 ending is exclusively available to New Game++, which will require players to finish three full playthroughs. You have to select the following decisions in order to obtain this ending:

Chapter 1: Attack the Damn Complex

Chapter 3: Prevent Corporate Salvage of New Tech

Chapter 3: Eliminate the Enforcement Squads

Chapter 4:Coral Export Denial

Chapter 4: Eliminate V.III

Once you have successfully defeated ALLMIND with Ayre's help, the Coral spreads across the universe. You will gain the "Liberator of Rubicon" ending title once more.

These are all the known endings for Armored Core 6.