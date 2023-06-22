Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be available for free this weekend. Players who do not possess the game will be allowed to play the title's multiplayer version for four days without spending a single dime. They can play over 20 modes and deploy on over ten distinct maps, including the recently released Showdown and Kunstenaar District maps from Season 4.

Activision promoted the title immediately after its Season 4 update release, allowing all players to experience its premium offering for a limited period. Players may be puzzled about when they will receive the free trial, but don't worry. The article below will cover the release date and time for every region.

When does Modern Warfare 2 free weekend go live?

The free MW2 weekend will begin on June 22 at 10 AM PT and conclude on June 26 at 10 AM PT, according to the Call of Duty Blog. Following that, the release date and timing for each region across the globe are listed below:

June 22, 2023, 10 AM PT (US West Coast)

June 22, 2023, 12 AM CT (Illinois)

June 22, 2023, 1 PM ET (US East Coast)

June 22, 2023, 5 PM GMT (UK)

June 22, 2023, 7 PM CEST (Central Europe)

June 22, 2023, 8 PM MSK (Moscow)

June 22, 2023, 10:30 PM IST (India)

June 23, 2023, 1 PM CST (China)

June 23, 2023, 2 AM JST (Japan)

June 23, 2023, 3 AM AEST (Australia)

June 23, 2023, 5 AM NZDT (New Zealand)

After the weekend begins, gamers must download an additional file to play Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer.

Supported maps and modes included in Modern Warfare 2 free weekend

The complete list of maps and modes that gamers can experience in this limited-time period offering includes:

6v6 Core Maps: Al Bagra Fortress, Breenbergh Hotel, Dome, Embassy, Farm 18, Kunstenaar District, Mercado Las Almas, Shipment, Shoothouse, Showdown

Al Bagra Fortress, Breenbergh Hotel, Dome, Embassy, Farm 18, Kunstenaar District, Mercado Las Almas, Shipment, Shoothouse, Showdown Battle Maps: Ahkdar Village, Guijarro, Mawizeh Marsh

Ahkdar Village, Guijarro, Mawizeh Marsh Core Modes: Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Grind, Search & Destroy

Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Grind, Search & Destroy Hardcore and Third Person Modes: Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Grind

Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Grind Party Modes: Gun Game, All or Nothing, One in the Chamber, Infected

Gun Game, All or Nothing, One in the Chamber, Infected Battle Map Modes: Ground War, Invasion, Search & Destroy, Prisoner Rescue

Ground War, Invasion, Search & Destroy, Prisoner Rescue Core Playlists: Showdown 24/7, Shipment 24/7, 6v6 MP Moshpit, 6v6 Search & Destroy, HC Shipment 24/7, Third Person Moshpit, Party Modes

Showdown 24/7, Shipment 24/7, 6v6 MP Moshpit, 6v6 Search & Destroy, HC Shipment 24/7, Third Person Moshpit, Party Modes Battle Map Playlists: Ground War/Invasion Moshpit, 12v12 Search & Destroy, and Prisoner Rescue

Above is all the required information regarding the Modern Warfare 2 free weekend that players should know about.

