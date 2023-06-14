Best F1 23 graphics settings for RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3070 and the 3070 Ti continues to be solid graphics cards for playing all of the latest video games. They were primarily built for 1440p gaming but can easily handle most games at up to 4K without major performance hiccups. Thus, it's no surprise that gamers using these cards can almost max out their graphics settings in the latest racing title from EA.

As with previous entries in the series, F1 23 has an overwhelming number of settings, and the list of customizable graphics options is pretty long too. So, fine-tuning the best combination for good framerates can be a bit of a chore for gamers.

With that in mind, we will go over the best options for the RTX 3070 and the 3070 Ti this article. The list includes all options under video and graphics settings.

Best F1 23 graphics settings for the Nvidia RTX 3070

With the RTX 3070, gamers can expect decent performance in F1 23. However, some settings need to be fine-tuned for an optimal framerate at 1440p, and the best combination is listed below:

Graphics settings

Gamma adjustment : 100

: 100 Motion blur strength : 0

: 0 Steering animation: On

On Detail preset: Custom

Custom Ray tracing quality: Medium

Medium Ray traced shadows: Off

Off Ray traced reflections: Off

Off Ray traced ambient occlusion: Off

Off Ray traced transparent reflections: Off

Off Ray tracing DDGI: Off

Off Lighting quality: Ultra high

Ultra high Post process: High

High Shadows: Ultra high

Ultra high Particles: High

High Crowd: Ultra high

Ultra high Mirrors: Ultra high

Ultra high Car and helmet reflections: High

High Weather effects: Ultra high

Ultra high Ground cover: Ultra high

Ultra high Trees: Ultra high

Ultra high Skidmarks: High

High Skidmarks Blending: On

On Ambient occlusion: HBAO+

HBAO+ Screen space reflections: Ultra high

Ultra high Asynchrous compute: On

On Texture streaming: Ultra high

Ultra high Variable rate shading: On

On High quality hair: On

On Nvidia Reflex: Low latency with Boost

Low latency with Boost Nvidia SER: Off

Video mode

Display Adapter: Nvidia Geforce RTX 3070

Nvidia Geforce RTX 3070 Resolution: 2,560 x 1,440

2,560 x 1,440 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect ratio: Auto

Auto VSync: Off

Off VSync interval: Auto

Auto Refresh rate: Maximum

Maximum Frame rate limit: Off

Off Output monitor: As per your -reference

As per your -reference Anisotropic filtering: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS DLSS Mode: Quality

Quality DLSS sharpness: 50

50 Frame generation: Off

Off Dynamic resolution: Off

Turning some ray tracing effects off is your best bet in F1 23 with an Nvidia 3070, since it helps reduce framerate drops and maintain a steady framerate.

Best F1 23 graphics settings for the Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti

The RTX 3070 Ti is slightly more powerful than the 3070. This allows gamers to push the graphics settings a bit higher without compromising on visual quality. The best settings for this card are listed below:

Graphics settings

Gamma adjustment : 100

: 100 Motion blur strength : 0

: 0 Steering animation: On

On Detail preset: Custom

Custom Ray tracing quality: Medium

Medium Ray traced shadows: On

On Ray traced reflections: On

On Ray traced ambient occlusion: Off

Off Ray traced transparent reflections: Off

Off Ray tracing DDGI: Off

Off Lighting quality: Ultra high

Ultra high Post process: High

High Shadows: Ultra high

Ultra high Particles: High

High Crowd: Ultra high

Ultra high Mirrors: Ultra high

Ultra high Car and helmet reflections: High

High Weather effects: Ultra high

Ultra high Ground cover: Ultra high

Ultra high Trees: Ultra high

Ultra high Skidmarks: High

High Skidmarks Blending: On

On Ambient occlusion: HBAO+

HBAO+ Screen space reflections: Ultra high

Ultra high Asynchrous compute: On

On Texture streaming: Ultra high

Ultra high Variable rate shading: On

On High quality hair: On

On Nvidia Reflex: Low latency with Boost

Low latency with Boost Nvidia SER: Off

Video mode

Display Adapter: Nvidia Geforce RTX 3070

Nvidia Geforce RTX 3070 Resolution: 2,560 x 1,440

2,560 x 1,440 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect ratio: Auto

Auto VSync: Off

Off VSync interval: Auto

Auto Refresh rate: Maximum

Maximum Frame rate limit: Off

Off Output monitor: As per your -reference

As per your -reference Anisotropic filtering: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS DLSS Mode: Quality

Quality DLSS sharpness: 50

50 Frame generation: Off

Off Dynamic resolution: Off

Although the GPUs have already been succeeded by the newer RTX 40 series offerings, both the RTX 3070 and the 3070 Ti continue to be charmers. Gamers with these cards can expect solid performance in the latest F1 title.

