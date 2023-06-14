Best F1 23 graphics settings for RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3070 and the 3070 Ti continues to be solid graphics cards for playing all of the latest video games. They were primarily built for 1440p gaming but can easily handle most games at up to 4K without major performance hiccups. Thus, it's no surprise that gamers using these cards can almost max out their graphics settings in the latest racing title from EA.
As with previous entries in the series, F1 23 has an overwhelming number of settings, and the list of customizable graphics options is pretty long too. So, fine-tuning the best combination for good framerates can be a bit of a chore for gamers.
With that in mind, we will go over the best options for the RTX 3070 and the 3070 Ti this article. The list includes all options under video and graphics settings.
Best F1 23 graphics settings for the Nvidia RTX 3070
With the RTX 3070, gamers can expect decent performance in F1 23. However, some settings need to be fine-tuned for an optimal framerate at 1440p, and the best combination is listed below:
Graphics settings
- Gamma adjustment: 100
- Motion blur strength: 0
- Steering animation: On
- Detail preset: Custom
- Ray tracing quality: Medium
- Ray traced shadows: Off
- Ray traced reflections: Off
- Ray traced ambient occlusion: Off
- Ray traced transparent reflections: Off
- Ray tracing DDGI: Off
- Lighting quality: Ultra high
- Post process: High
- Shadows: Ultra high
- Particles: High
- Crowd: Ultra high
- Mirrors: Ultra high
- Car and helmet reflections: High
- Weather effects: Ultra high
- Ground cover: Ultra high
- Trees: Ultra high
- Skidmarks: High
- Skidmarks Blending: On
- Ambient occlusion: HBAO+
- Screen space reflections: Ultra high
- Asynchrous compute: On
- Texture streaming: Ultra high
- Variable rate shading: On
- High quality hair: On
- Nvidia Reflex: Low latency with Boost
- Nvidia SER: Off
Video mode
- Display Adapter: Nvidia Geforce RTX 3070
- Resolution: 2,560 x 1,440
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Aspect ratio: Auto
- VSync: Off
- VSync interval: Auto
- Refresh rate: Maximum
- Frame rate limit: Off
- Output monitor: As per your -reference
- Anisotropic filtering: Off
- Anti-aliasing: Nvidia DLSS
- DLSS Mode: Quality
- DLSS sharpness: 50
- Frame generation: Off
- Dynamic resolution: Off
Turning some ray tracing effects off is your best bet in F1 23 with an Nvidia 3070, since it helps reduce framerate drops and maintain a steady framerate.
Best F1 23 graphics settings for the Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti
The RTX 3070 Ti is slightly more powerful than the 3070. This allows gamers to push the graphics settings a bit higher without compromising on visual quality. The best settings for this card are listed below:
Graphics settings
- Gamma adjustment: 100
- Motion blur strength: 0
- Steering animation: On
- Detail preset: Custom
- Ray tracing quality: Medium
- Ray traced shadows: On
- Ray traced reflections: On
- Ray traced ambient occlusion: Off
- Ray traced transparent reflections: Off
- Ray tracing DDGI: Off
- Lighting quality: Ultra high
- Post process: High
- Shadows: Ultra high
- Particles: High
- Crowd: Ultra high
- Mirrors: Ultra high
- Car and helmet reflections: High
- Weather effects: Ultra high
- Ground cover: Ultra high
- Trees: Ultra high
- Skidmarks: High
- Skidmarks Blending: On
- Ambient occlusion: HBAO+
- Screen space reflections: Ultra high
- Asynchrous compute: On
- Texture streaming: Ultra high
- Variable rate shading: On
- High quality hair: On
- Nvidia Reflex: Low latency with Boost
- Nvidia SER: Off
Video mode
- Display Adapter: Nvidia Geforce RTX 3070
- Resolution: 2,560 x 1,440
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Aspect ratio: Auto
- VSync: Off
- VSync interval: Auto
- Refresh rate: Maximum
- Frame rate limit: Off
- Output monitor: As per your -reference
- Anisotropic filtering: Off
- Anti-aliasing: Nvidia DLSS
- DLSS Mode: Quality
- DLSS sharpness: 50
- Frame generation: Off
- Dynamic resolution: Off
Although the GPUs have already been succeeded by the newer RTX 40 series offerings, both the RTX 3070 and the 3070 Ti continue to be charmers. Gamers with these cards can expect solid performance in the latest F1 title.