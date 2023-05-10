Nvidia RTX 3050 laptop vs RTX 4050 laptop: Which is the better buy for gaming? (2023)

The RTX 4050 laptop is Nvidia's latest entry-level mobile gaming GPU. It replaces the RTX 3050 laptops that sold like hotcakes last year. The Ampere-based options are still on shelves, so gamers get to choose between the latest option and the last-gen offering.

While the 3050 laptops are slightly cheaper, the new devices offer solid performance improvements and support for features like DLSS 3.0. This means both devices have their lists of pros and cons, which can make choosing between them difficult.

This article dissects the entry-level mobile gaming hardware from Team Green to figure out which is the better buy in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

The RTX 4050 laptop might be worth the extra cash over the RTX 3050 laptop

Before diving into the performance differences between the two graphics processors, let's take a look at their on-paper specs to check out what the GPUs bring to the table.

Specs

The RTX 4050 laptop GPU is an improvement over the last-gen offering in every way. The Ada Lovelace architecture packs massive power and graphics computing efficiency measures over the last-gen counterparts.

In addition, Nvidia has bumped up the CUDA and RT core count. Instead of the meager 4 GB GDDR6 video memory, the company has bundled 6 GB of VRAM with the latest GPU.

RTX 3050 laptop RTX 4050 laptop CUDA core count 2,048 2,560 RT core count 16 20 Maximum boost clock 1,065 MHz 1,755 MHz Memory size 4 GB GDDR6 6 GB GDDR6 TDP 45-95W 50-105W

The power draw remains roughly the same. Although the exact number will vary depending on the laptop's make and target audience, gamers can expect similar TDP numbers in higher-end gaming-focused devices.

Performance differences

The RTX 4050 laptop GPU is expected to be more powerful than the RTX 3050-powered laptops. However, we are interested in the margin. Paying $100 more for five to six extra frames won't be worth it. Thus, the exact difference plays a crucial role.

Benchmarks conducted by YouTuber PC Support & Gaming Test showcase massive performance improvements across the two generations.

The RTX 4050 laptop GPU has a slight advantage. It packs a 105W power draw compared to the 95W TDP of the 3050. The 3050 was paired with a Core i5 11400H CPU, while the newer GPU was teamed up with the latest Core i7 13620H. However, this shouldn't cause a day-and-night performance difference.

RTX 3050 95W RTX 4050 105W Far Cry 6 55 96 Cyberpunk 2077 30 61 Assassin's Creed Valhalla 45 72 Red Dead Redemption 2 57 80 Horizon Zero Dawn 50 80

The results showcase that the latest Ada Lovelace GPU is about twice as fast as the last-gen offering. Multiple factors contribute to this difference: availability of faster CPUs and memory, as well as a faster graphics card.

Pricing

The majority of RTX 3050-powered options are selling for around $700 to $750 on Amazon. The RTX 4050 laptops, on the other hand, start from $999, with high-end models going up to $1,400.

The latest Ada Lovelace-powered laptop GPU has a lot of points in its favor: more VRAM, support for DLSS 3, and much higher performance. Thus, gamers should consider spending $300 and getting the latest laptops on the market. It will future-proof their system.

However, if someone is extremely cash-strapped, the RTX 3050 laptops are the way to go. They aren't complete garbage and will deliver solid performance for almost any workload.

