Nvidia RTX 3060 laptop vs RTX 4050 laptop: Which is the better buy for gaming? (2023)

Nvidia recently launched the RTX 4050 laptops at CES 2023. Powered by the improved Ada Lovelace architecture, they are expected to be a significant step up from the last-gen RTX 30 series notebooks.

However, the Ampere GPUs continue to be a high-performance option for playing the latest games at high framerates without drops. The RTX 3060 laptops still amaze us in almost every title.

Thus, choosing between the RTX 3060 and RTX 4050 laptops can be a bit difficult for gamers. In this article, we will go over the specs and performance differences between the GPUs and find out which device is the better choice for gaming.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

The RTX 3060 laptop is a solid alternative to the RTX 4050 laptop

The RTX 3060 laptops were launched as high-performance mid-range options. They are significantly cheaper than the high-end RTX 3070 and 3080-powered laptops. With competent specs, the last-gen laptops give the RTX 4050 options solid competition.

Specs

The RTX 3060 laptop GPU was built to be a powerful 60-class performance-segment option. Thus, it packs a higher core count than the RTX 4050 laptop GPU. However, both GPUs pack 6 GB of GDDR6 memory. The 4050 laptop also relies on higher operating clock speeds to deliver performance.

It is worth noting that the 4050 is based on the improved Ada Lovelace architecture. The graphics processor packs seventh-generation CUDA cores and third-generation RT cores, both of which are faster than the hardware powering the RTX 3060 laptop GPU. Thus, the 4050 can deliver higher performance even with lesser on-paper specs.

RTX 3060 laptop RTX 4050 laptop CUDA core count 3,840 2,560 RT core count 30 20 Maximum boost clock 1,425 MHz 1,755 MHz Memory size 6 GB GDDR6 6 GB GDDR6 TDP 80-140W 50-105W

Like most other Ada Lovelace graphics processors, the 4050 has been built with power efficiency in mind. The RTX 4050 draws much less power than the 3060.

Thus, both cards have their strongholds. While the 3060 is beefier, the 4050 wins in power efficiency and support for the latest technologies.

Performance differences

In video games, we see that the RTX 3060 laptop takes a lead in almost every game. The RTX 4050 laptop is, of course, not far behind. The difference between the two GPUs is large in games with intense ray tracing implementation.

In addition, the RTX 4050 laptop GPU maintains a far more optimal temperature than the beefier 3060 laptop graphics processor in all of the titles. The Ada Lovelace card also draws about 30% less power across all of the video games. Thus, the new GPU can fit into most thin and light laptops, making them more portable and convenient.

RTX 3060 140W RTX 4050 105W Far Cry 6 85 93 Cyberpunk 2077 70 60 A Plague Tale: Requiem 48 43 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen 58 53 Horizon Zero Dawn 73 71

With DLSS 3.0 frame generation, the 4050 laptop can deliver far higher framerates in video games that support the technology. Thus, gamers can opt for it if they are shopping for a new portable gaming rig today.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes