When will Nvidia RTX 4050 release? Specs, expected performance, and more

The Nvidia RTX 4050 is the latest addition to the company's lineup of laptop GPUs. It has been specially designed to offer great performance and efficiency at an affordable price point.

The RTX 4050 is capable of delivering up to 30% more performance than its predecessor, the GeForce RTX 3050, and is expected to be the new budget king of upcoming laptop graphics.

It was announced along with other 40 series laptops and will be available at $999, set to begin shipping late next month. This article will cover the specifications, expected performance, and other features of the upcoming budget laptop GPU.

Nvidia RTX 4050 soon set to take the budget laptop GPU crown

Nvidia RTX 4050 graphics card (Image via Nvidia)

Launch date

Nvidia revealed that the RTX 4050 will soon make its entrance. It will be shipped along with the other 40 series laptop GPUs starting from February 22, 2023, and the price range will start from $999.

Although it sounds a little expensive as this is an entry-level GPU, it is much more capable on a portable device than most of the previous entry and mid-level graphics cards.

Specifications and performance

The RTX 4050 directly replaces its predecessor, the RTX 3050, and is ready to compete with the mid-range offering of the competitors. The graphics card is based on the latest Ada Lovelace architecture with support for DLSS 3, using third-generation ray-tracing cores.

The latest GPU already features significant improvements from the last generation, ranging from architecture to clock speed. It is better than most laptop GPUs released to date.

Architecture Ava Lovelace Cuda Cores 2560 Base Clock Speed 1605 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2370 MHz Technology 4nm TDP 150W Texture Fill Rate 211.2 Interface PCIe 4.0 x8

The Nvidia RTX 4050, which has been developed under Ava Lovelace, is the most advanced GPU architecture released. It combines the powers of fourth-generation Tensor cores, third-generation ray tracing cores, and advanced Cuda cores for a much more powerful capability, which was unachievable by the previous generation GPUs.

The Tensor and Cuda cores allow the graphics card to compute instructions much quicker, with faster rendering speeds on most complex projects. The advanced ray-tracing cores will power the graphics card with more capabilities for a boost in frame rates when playing games at high settings. DLSS 3 will bring the AI into play to provide ultra visuals without compromising on FPS.

The Nvidia RTX 4050 will be equipped with a massive increase in the boost clock, with a 36% increase in the speed from its predecessor during heavy workloads. There will also be a huge frame jump while playing games, dependent on the optimization.

It is expected to feature a 150W power draw. It is a massive increase from most mid-range laptop GPUs, including the RTX 3050, which requires only 90W power with close specifications.

The latest offering misses out on the PCIe Gen 4 x16 unlike its powerful counterparts in the 40 series, and uses the x8 variant to ensure a similar level and not much of a dip in performance.

It is already clear that the latest entry-level GPU beats the RTX 3050 by a large margin. The Nvidia RTX 4050 also challenges the desktop variant of the RTX 3060, providing a similar level of performance with a less powerful set of equipment.

However, the raw performance of the RTX 3060 will be better than the 4050. The entry-level GPU will beat it when using DLSS, thanks to the much-optimized performance of the third generation.

