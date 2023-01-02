Based on information from recent leaks, the RTX 4060 mobile GPU will come with 8 GB of memory and will reportedly outperform the RTX 3060 desktop GPU by a solid margin.

The 4060 laptop graphics processor will be the successor to the extremely popular 3060 mobile GPU, the last-gen performance-class portable graphics card that topped the Steam Hardware Survey charts. By outselling the desktop RTX 3060 and the 3060 Ti, it became the first ever laptop GPU to achieve this feat.

Thus, it's no surprise that Nvidia is pumping out its next-gen variant with more than enough power to humiliate certain mid-range desktop graphics cards from the current gen.

Specs and expected performance marks of the RTX 4060 mobile GPU

Interestingly, details about the entire RTX 40 series laptop lineup have been leaked, with the upcoming cards set to be significantly more powerful than their last-gen counterparts. The high-end RTX 4090 mobile GPU, which we recently covered, will be faster than Nvidia's last-gen flagship, the RTX 3090 desktop graphics card.

Being a performance-class option in this lineup, the RTX 4060 mobile, will be a cut-down version of the flagship processor and will be based on the AD107 laptop GPU. Although all of the details regarding the AD107 chip haven't been revealed yet, leaks suggest that both the RTX 4060 and the entry-level RTX 4050 mobile GPUs will feature it.

Commerical GPU name RTX 4060 mobile GPU Graphics Processor AD107 CUDA cores TBD VRAM 8 GB GDDR6 Base clock TBD Boost clock TBD TDP 115-140W (+25W dynamic boost power)85W (+10W dynamic boost power)

The 4060 mobile GPU will arrive with 8 GB of GDDR6 video memory, with the high-end models featuring a TDP of 115-140 W. Like every other RTX 40 series laptop GPU, the 4060 can draw an additional 25W when it hits the maximum boost clock speed to ensure improved performance.

Low-end models featuring the 4060 laptop card will feature 85W TDP. This should help bring costs down as graphics processors with higher power draws emit more heat, thereby requiring better thermal dissipation designs.

Additionally, the low-end RTX 4060 will have a lower dynamic boost power level. The GPUs will only boost 10W or more when they hit their maximum boost clock speed, which pushes the maximum power draw to 95W.

Expected performance

According to a report originally published on Wccftech, the next-gen 60-class mobile card will feature up to 30% more performance than the 3060 desktop GPU.

In fact, this brings the chip closer to the RTX 3070 desktop GPU, which is an impressive performance for a laptop graphics card. It will also feature DLSS 3 and frame generation techniques to further boost framerates. All things considered, the RTX 4060 laptop graphics processor certainly seems like a solid improvement to the current-gen option.

