The RTX 3070 is Nvidia's offering for top-of-the-line 1440p QHD gaming. This graphics card was initially launched at $499 back in 2020, making it one of the best options for a high-end experience.

But, the GPU seldom sells at its target MSRP. Gamers can easily spot it for $100 above the $500 mark even after the GPU floods in the market. While it is readily available for around $300 to $350 in the used and refurbished market, new graphics cards do not seem to come down in price anytime soon.

However, in this Black Friday sale, several GPUs are on sale. One particular AIB variant was spotted at MSRP. Thus, this sale is one of the best times to pick up a 3070 for a new gaming PC build.

Note: This article reflects the personal views of the author.

A guide to scoring the best RTX 3070 deals this Black Friday

5) MLLSE RTX 3070 8 GB Gaming ($499)

The MLLSE RTX 3070 8 GB Gaming (Image via Newegg)

MLLSE is a lesser-known graphics card brand. However, their cards are well-designed and pack enough RGB to please any gamer. Most of their designs also come in white, which adds to the aesthetic value of the models.

Many of their designs are currently available for steal-deals on Newegg. Gamers who want to save a few bucks on their 3070 should opt for the Gaming variant from the company, which is available at the launch MSRP of $499.

4) Zotac Gaming RTX 3070 8 GB Twin Edge OC LHR ($529)

The Zotac Gaming 3070 8 GB Twin Edge OC LHR (Image via Newegg)

The Zotac Twin Edge graphics cards are known for their solid build quality, unique design, and sharp looks. This variant packs significantly less heatsink mass. But, the engineers have done a great job in designing a solid card that can keep the AD103 GPU within optimal temperatures.

The OC variant of the RTX 3070 Twin Edge is currently available for $529 on Newegg, which makes it a solid deal over the other variants.

3) Peladn RTX 3070 8 GB Gaming Triple-Fan edition ($539)

The Peladn 3070 8 GB Gaming Triple-Fan edition (Image via Newegg)

Peladn is a lesser-known graphics card brand in the west. However, they make some solid models that pack stellar cooling performance and sharp looks in one package.

The triple-fan Gaming edition of the 3070 is currently available for $539 on Newegg. This makes it one of the best triple-fan editions of the GPU to currently choose from.

2) Gigabyte Geforce RTX 3070 Gaming OC 8 GB rev 2.0 ($549)

The Gigabyte Geforce 3070 Gaming OC 8 GB rev 2.0 (Image via Best Buy)

Gigabyte's Gaming OC lineup provides solid cooling performance in a tight budget. The GPU does not pack any noticeable gimmicky features. It is a completely functional design that can keep it under optimal temperatures without compromising gaming performance.

Currently, this AIB design is available for $549 on Best Buy. Gamers who want a full-black card that packs solid cooling performance and high-quality components can opt for this GPU.

1) MSI Geforce RTX 3070 8 GB Ventus 3x PLUS OC LHR ($559 after rebate)

The MSI Geforce 3070 8 GB Ventus 3x PLUS OC LHR (Image via Newegg)

Like the Gaming OC variant listed above, MSI's Ventus graphics cards provide solid cooling performance without compromising on the performance of the GPU.

The Ventus 3x lineup packs enough heatsink mass to keep the AD102 GPU cool. The graphics card also packs high-quality fans and a robust VRM structure that ensures peak performance.

While the card initially costs $580, it is available for $559 in this Black Friday sale after applying a $20 rebate.

