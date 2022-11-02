5 best GPU deals on Newegg in Black Friday Sale 2022

Black Friday sales have begun in several major retail stores, and several products, including graphics cards, are available at much lower than their usual MSRP. This makes it one of the prime times to score a high-performing graphics card at an affordable price point.

Like many other online retail stores, Newegg is currently running a Black Friday sale. Several graphics cards have been discounted on the website, making it one of the prime destinations for gamers looking for a shiny GPU.

This list has been prepared while keeping in mind the varied requirements of a wide range of customers. From those looking for a video adapter to those searching for a high-end video card, everyone will find a handpicked option from the hundreds of deals on the website.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

A guide to the best graphics card deals on Newegg this Black Friday Sale 2022

5) Yeston Geforce GT 730 4 GB DDR3 graphics card ($85)

The Yeston Geforce GT 730 4 GB DDR3 (Image via Newegg)

The GT 730 is not a gaming graphics card. However, this video card is enough for basic video purposes. It comes with an HDMI port, a single VGA port, and a DVI port. Thus, it can support a wide array of monitors, ranging from modern displays to those based on older standards.

The video card is currently selling for $85 on Newegg in the Black Friday sale, making it one of the prime options to pick up under $100.

4) MSI Geforce GTX 1660 Super 6 GB Ventus XS OC ($219.99)

The MSI Geforce GTX 1660 Super 6 GB Ventus XS OC (Image via Newegg)

The GTX 1660 Super is still a great option for 1440p gaming. Although gamers will miss out on features like DLSS and hardware-accelerated ray tracing, the graphics card's pricing can justify the purchase.

BitchAssYaoi @TheYaoiDude I rarely tweet so heres my new graphics card :D

its a GTX 1660 Super I rarely tweet so heres my new graphics card :Dits a GTX 1660 Super https://t.co/h289erdWYB

Newegg is offering the Ventus XS OC variant of the graphics card for around $220 in its Black Friday sale, making it one of the best options around the $200 bracket.

3) Gigabyte Geforce RTX 3050 Gaming OC 8 GB ($299.99)

The Gigabyte Geforce RTX 3050 Gaming OC 8 GB (Image via Newegg)

The RTX 3050 is the cheapest option in the RTX 30 series lineup. This graphics card can easily play all modern AAA titles at 1080p resolution, albeit with some compromises in visual fidelity.

This graphics card has dropped to less than $300 on Newegg in this Black Friday sale. For this price, gamers can drive home with the Gigabyte Gaming OC variant of the GPU.

2) MSI Geforce RTX 3060 12 GB Aero ITX OC ($369.99)

The MSI Geforce RTX 3060 12 GB Aero ITX OC (Image via Newegg)

The RTX 3060 was introduced by Nvidia for no compromises in 1080p gaming. The video card can also play several games at 1440p with a slight visual fidelity compromise.

The main complaint of gamers who avoid this GPU is its steep price compared to its competitors, namely the RX 6600 and the Arc A770 8 GB. However, in this Black Friday sale, the graphics card has dropped to $370 on Newegg. This significantly improves the value proposition of the GPU.

1) ASRock Radeon RX 6750 XT 12 GB Phantom Gaming D ($449.99)

The ASRock Radeon RX 6750 XT 12 GB Phantom Gaming D (Image via Newegg)

The Radeon RX 6750 XT is a solid graphics card for 1440p gaming without compromises. The GPU is slightly faster than the RTX 3060 Ti and almost comparable to the RTX 3070.

The GPU is available for an awesome deal of $450 on Newegg in its Black Friday sale. This makes it an excellent option over the similarly priced RTX 3060 Ti and the much costlier RTX 3070.

Poll : 0 votes