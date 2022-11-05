5 best gaming case deals on Newegg in Black Friday Sale 2022

Black Friday deals have started popping up in several retail stores, including those online. Now is the right time to save a few bucks on the latest hardware and gadget purchases. Some products have been discounted by as much as 50% in retail stores like Target.

Newegg is also running a huge promotion this Black Friday on gaming cases, motherboards, graphics cards, and CPUs. Thus, gamers can save a ton of money on their latest hardware purchases.

But it can be hard to scour the best deals amongst the hundreds available on the website. Thus, this list has been put together with budget options for high-end cases to help gamers choose the best case for their system this Black Friday.

Newegg has big plans for Black Friday

5) Phanteks Eclipse P300A high airflow full-metal mesh design ($69.99)

The Phanteks Eclipse P300A high airflow case (Image via Newegg)

The Phanteks Eclipse P300A high airflow mid-tower case is arguably one of the best options on a tight budget. The case is fairly inexpensive, comes with support for up to an ATX motherboard, and can house up to a 280 mm radiator on the front. The case also supports vertical GPU mounting by a bracket that Phanteks sells separately.

The case was originally priced at $80. But currently, it can be picked up for $10 less on Newegg in the ongoing Black Friday sale.

4) Antec Dark League DF600 FLUX mid-tower ATX gaming case ($104.99)

The Antec Dark League DF600 FLUX mid-tower ATX gaming case (Image via Newegg)

The Antec Dark League DF600 FLUX mid-tower ATX gaming case is a quality option around the $120 mark. It comes with sporty looks and great airflow. The case can house up to a 360 mm radiator in the front, a 360 mm radiator in the top, and a 120 mm radiator in the rear. The case supports up to an ATX motherboard. It comes with five 120 mm fans out of the box.

While the case was originally priced at $120, it is available for $105 in this ongoing Black Friday sale on Newegg. This makes this sale one of the best times to pick up this case.

3) Phanteks Eclipse P500A high airflow full-metal mesh design ATX mid-tower ($149.99)

The Phanteks Eclipse P500A high airflow ATX mid-tower case (Image via Newegg)

Phanteks designs some of the best cases available on the market. Their cases are known for stellar airflow and contemporary looks. The Eclipse P500A is not exempt from the standard Phanteks formula. This case packs a full-metal build and comes with a mesh in the front.

It can house up to an ATX motherboard. It comes with support for up to a 420 mm radiator at the front and up to a 280 mm radiator at the top. While it is originally priced at $160, users can pick this case up for $150 in this Black Friday sale on Newegg.

2) Corsair iCUE 5000X RGB tempered glass mid-tower ATX ($179.99)

The CORSAIR iCUE 5000X RGB Tempered Glass Mid-Tower ATX case (Image via Newegg)

The Corsair iCUE 5000X RGB case is a high-quality case that comes with tempered glass panels. It is also white to match aesthetic build designs. The case comes with three ARGB 120 mm fans out of the box.

While the case is priced heftily at $215, users can save a decent amount of money on it in this Black Friday sale. The case is available for $180 on Newegg.

1) Corsair 7000D Airflow full-tower ATX PC case ($229.99)

The Corsair 7000D Airflow full-tower ATX PC case (Image via Newegg)

The Corsair 7000D Airflow is one of the best cases to pick up this Black Friday. It packs an airflow-focused design with a full-black color theme. It is also a full-tower case with support for up to E-ATX motherboards. The case can support up to 480 mm radiators on the front and side, and a 360 mm radiator on the top.

While the case is priced $270 throughout the year, users can pick it up for $230 in the ongoing Black Friday sale on Newegg. $230 is the lowest price of the case in the last month.

