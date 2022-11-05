Top 5 gaming motherboard deals on Newegg in Black Friday Sale 2022

Several products have been heavily discounted in the ongoing Black Friday sale from leading retailers such as Target, Newegg, and more. This makes the month of November one of the best times to pick up some shiny new hardware for a gaming rig.

Motherboards have recently been priced rather heftily, with the community especially frustrated with the pricing of the AM5-based Ryzen 7000 motherboards. Fortunately, thanks to the ongoing deals, gamers will have a chance to save some money on their purchases.

Considering the numerous Black Friday deals on gaming motherboards right now, this list was put together for the reader's convenience. While there are some cheap and affordable motherboards listed here, there are a few flagship options as well to appeal to a larger audience. Users can select the deal best suited for them according to their budget, CPU, and more.

A guide to the best gaming motherboard deals on Newegg this Black Friday sale

5) ASRock B660M PRO RS micro-ATX ($89.99)

The ASRock B660M PRO RS micro-ATX motherboard (Image via Newegg)

The ASRock B660M PRO RS is an inexpensive LGA 1200 socket for Intel Alder Lake and Raptor Lake processors. The motherboard packs decent heatsinks and comes with two PCIe x16 slots, despite being a micro-ATX design. It also boasts RGB lighting and has more than enough ports for lighting lovers. Furthermore, it also comes with four DDR4 RAM slots.

While this motherboard is originally priced at $119.99, it can be bought for $90 in this Black Friday sale, making it a great option for gamers on a budget.

4) ASRock B550M Steel legend micro-ATX motherboard ($109.99)

The ASRock B550M Steel legend micro-ATX motherboard (Image via Newegg)

The ASRock B550M Steel Legend is a high-quality micro-ATX motherboard for the AM4 platform. This motherboard comes with some of the best VRM setups to handle even the most high-end Ryzen 5000 processors like the Ryzen 7 5800X3D.

While the motherboard is priced at $154.99, users can pick it up for as low as $110 during this Black Friday sale on Newegg. The motherboard also has Black Friday price protection on its website, which ensures that customers pay the exact amount it has been listed for, irrespective of the demand.

3) MSI MPG Z590 Gaming Force LGA 1200 ATX motherboard ($109.99)

The MSI MPG Z590 Gaming Force LGA 1200 ATX motherboard (Image via Newegg)

The MPG Z590 Gaming Force is a high-quality premium motherboard for the Intel 11th gen Rocket Lake and 10th gen Comet Lake processors. The motherboard packs sporty looks with a tinge of several colors. It also comes with eye-watering features like two PCIe Gen 4 slots, two of which are steel-riveted, a chunk of VRM heatsinks, multiple M.2 NVMe ports, and more.

The motherboard was initially priced at $210. However, in the ongoing Black Friday sale on Newegg, users can purchase it for as low as $110. With an additional $10 rebate, this premium motherboard can be picked up for $100, solidifying its position as one of the best deals in the sale.

2) Gigabyte X670 Aorus Elite AX AM5 ATX motherboard ($289.99)

The Gigabyte X670 Aorus Elite AX AM5 ATX motherboard (Image via Newegg)

The Gigabyte X670 Aorus Elite AX is a high-quality motherboard based on the AM5 platform and users can spot several top-of-the-line features on this product. It also comes with a minimalist design language, mostly targeted towards all-black builds. However, it has a few streaks of silver and white that will blend well with duotone rigs.

Normally, the motherboard is priced at $289.99. However, when bought alongside some of the latest AMD Ryzen CPUs, users can save up to $110 on the X670 Aorus Elite AX.

1) ASUS ROG Strix X670-E Gaming WiFi Socket AM5 ($499.99)

The ASUS ROG Strix X670-E Gaming WiFi Socket AM5 motherboard (Image via Newegg)

The ASUS ROG Strix X670-E Gaming WiFi is a flagship motherboard based on the best-in-class chipset for the Ryzen 7000 processors. It comes with every feature one could possibly ask for from the mainboard. The list includes high-quality VRM heatsinks, PCIe x16 and M.2 slots with Gen 5 connectivity, and more. Overall, it is one of the best motherboards to choose from currently.

The motherboard has a hefty price tag of $499.99. However, in this Black Friday sale, users can save up to $110 on the ROG Strix X670-E, when purchased along with select Ryzen 7000 CPUs.

