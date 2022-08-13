5 best Minecraft optimization mods for 1.19 update

Minecraft sometimes relies on its community to add functionality to the game. Mods in the game are community-made and bring plenty of new content to the game, including mobs and biomes. They can also make changes to the behavior of various entities in the sandbox title.

While many mods add new features to Minecraft, utility mods make the game run better. Detailed below are five of the best mods that players can use to optimize the game’s old and outdated code base.

LazyDFU, Optifine, and 3 other great Minecraft 1.19 mods that players can use to optimize the game’s code

1) Smooth Boot

Smooth Boot is a simple mod with a singular goal and purpose. It optimizes how Minecraft loads, causing the game to run smoother on lower-end systems and scale better on systems with more hardware for use.

It's not uncommon for older CPUs to have the game use 100% processing power when it starts up, causing stuttering and making multitasking difficult.

The Smooth Boot mod, however, makes it much easier to start Minecraft by changing the way the game launches.

2) LazyDFU

Minecraft can be a pretty grind-filled game. Players can spend large amounts of time doing tasks, such as strip-mining for resources like redstone, gold, lapis lazuli, or diamond.

Since some of these tasks take so long to finish, it is common for players to have other programs running, such as Spotify for music or YouTube for videos.

The LazyDFU mod, however, smoothens the resource draw of the game, making it easier for players' computers to run multiple programs and multitask.

3) Starlight

Minecraft's caves are one of the most common areas for players to explore. These areas are often dark and filled with danger.

The torches that players use in caves and the game’s outdated lighting engine can have a negative impact on performance, especially on older rigs.

The Starlight mod rewrites the game’s lighting engine, drastically decreasing the impact that torches and other lighting entities have on performance. This mod also increases the speed at which new chunks can generate.

4) Optifine

Optifine is a very well-known mod. It typically doubles the game’s FPS while decreasing spikes of lag and smoothing out gameplay.

The mod also allows for HD textures, shader support, dynamic lighting, fog control, better grass, better snow, and clear water.

This is the go-to shader-supporting mod for players who prefer using the Forge mod loader.

5) Sodium

Sodium is very similar to Optifine. While Optifine is for Forge, Sodium is for Fabric.

In the mod page, players will find the before and after FPS for different CPU/GPU combinations using Sodium. Most of these combinations increase FPS by at least three times. However, for some lower-end systems, the increase in FPS may be four to five times higher.

Sodium is typically bundled with Iris, which allows players to use shaders. This makes this mod a great Optifine replacement for players who prefer Fabric.

