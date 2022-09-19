Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series could be revealed tomorrow following "Ada Lovelace" easter eggs

There has been news about the Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 making an appearance, and it seems all but confirmed if the latest rumors are to be believed. It appears that the tech giants have started an ongoing countdown screen, which is rumored to indicate the launch of the graphics card series.

Fans have been eagerly waiting to see what the next generation of GPUs Nvidia has to offer. The brand has become synonymous with the production of graphic processors that can handle very extreme games. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 will be a natural successor to the 30-series cards, which have found major success.

Tom Warren @tomwarren theverge.com/2022/9/19/2336… Nvidia has all but confirmed its GeForce RTX 40-series launches tomorrow. A 40-hour countdown stream by Nvidia includes Easter eggs like a Discord “User40” profile with an Ada Lovelace photo Nvidia has all but confirmed its GeForce RTX 40-series launches tomorrow. A 40-hour countdown stream by Nvidia includes Easter eggs like a Discord “User40” profile with an Ada Lovelace photo 👀 theverge.com/2022/9/19/2336… https://t.co/0DT0BgiCyp

The 40-series is already touted to be even more powerful than what the existing lineup brings to the table. It's also rumored to have better efficiency, which could give users the much-needed boost they often need. As promising as the rumors and teasers have been, nothing can match the full launch. It could all soon become a reality if the countdown is what fans think it to be.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 could be released as early as two days if a cryptic countdown is anything to go by

According to the Verge. Nvidia currently has a Twitch stream happening on their official channels. While the countdown doesn't exactly specify what it refers to, there are some interesting Easter eggs for viewers.

There's a Discord account named "user 40," whose display picture is an image of Ada Lovelace. Interestingly, the "40" in the user name could be nothing but the Nvidia GeForce RTX 40. Additionally, Lovelace is rumored to be the framework of the next-gen GPU's architecture.

Stock Checker Deals @StockCheckerUK 🟢 NVIDIA GeForce Beyond Broadcast



On September 20th, NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang will open his GTC 2022 keynote with their latest breakthroughs in gaming, creating, and graphics technology.



Will the RTX 40 Series graphics cards be announced? Only time will tell... 🟢 NVIDIA GeForce Beyond BroadcastOn September 20th, NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang will open his GTC 2022 keynote with their latest breakthroughs in gaming, creating, and graphics technology.Will the RTX 40 Series graphics cards be announced? Only time will tell... https://t.co/Ie6zjLgfRe

It's also unlikely that these easter eggs could indicate anything else aside from this. The brand might not have confirmed the release dates of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 40, but there have been rumors in the past. Historically, the fall has been an active period for several technology brands to release new products.

Fans have already seen the launch of the new iPhone 14 and a new line of Apple smartwatches. The new AMD chipsets were also released to go on sale starting in October.

Nvidia could make it all the more interesting once the countdown gets over and fans get the opportunity to learn more on what the GPU manufacturer will be able to provide. However, fans are advised to wait until the final reveal. Enthusiasts can catch all the action on the official Twitch handle of Nvidia as the countdown ticks.

