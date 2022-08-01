Why Nvidia GTX 1630 is not worth buying

Nvidia has silently launched GTX 1630 graphics card without generating much hype. This new graphics took GTX 1650's place and became the lowest-end GPU in GeFore GTX 16 series. A new GeForce Game Ready WHQL driver has also been launched with additional support for the new 1630.

Now, extreme budget-oriented gaming setups will have another graphics card option. With the GPU price hike being over, gamers can finally start building budget rigs again. This new GPU from Nvidia can play modern titles in low to medium settings; it is also great for emulators and older games.

New Nvidia GTX 1630: Specs, price, and more

Most of GTX 1630's hardware specifications and details have already been leaked prior to its official launch. This new graphics card is supposed to replace GTX 1050Ti. This new variant is also expected to give other entry-level gaming GPUs like AMD Radeon RX 6400 and Intel Arc A380 a run for their prices.

Although, GTX 1630 is based on the same TSMC 12nm TU117 die as GTX 1650, it cuts the CUDA core count by 43%. It also features a narrow 64-bit memory-bus than GTX 1650. However, NVENC and NVDEC can be seen in this graphics card, assigned to handle complicated video codecs.

Nvidia's specs sheet mentions that this is based on Turing architecture, but due to its TU117 chipset, it should be Volta. The fast GPU clocks and GDDR6 memory help in keeping higher FPS on medium to low graphics in modern games. 1630 can run multiple monitors at up to 7680x4320 and 60Hz.

This graphics card has neither ray tracing capability, nor DLSS support. Its performance is also limited to 1080p gaming. Most of these cards come with a 6-pin power connector. Here is a table comparing GTX 1630's specs with GTX 1650's GDDR6 version:

GTX 1650 GTX 1630 Nvidia CUDA Cores 896 512 Base Clock 1410 GHz 1740 GHz Boost Clock 1590 GHz 1785 GHz Memory 4GB GDDR6 4GB GDDR6 Memory Interface Width 128-bit 64-bit TDP 75 watts 75 watts

Nvidia's usual partners: Asus, MSI, EVGA, Gigabyte, Galax, Inno3D, Colorful, Palit, PNY, and Zotac have made their own GTX 1630 model lineups. The initial price of this card was supposed to be $150, but 1630 stocks are quickly going down. And currently, EVGA GeForce GTX 1630 SC Gaming is available at $199.99 on Amazon.

Nvidia's new offering pales in comparison with older cards

The 1630 is not a GPU to get too excited about. Extreme low-budget gamers are recommended to go with used older cards like GTX 1060, RX 580, RX 590 rather than buying the new 1630. These older cards have aged like fine wine and can still easily overpower newer budget graphics cards.

For example, a GTX 1060 3GB can still provide about 90% better performance than the GTX 1630. Almost every popular tech YouTuber has severely bashed Nvidia for launching a GPU without properly considering its target consumer base. Maybe NVIDIA themselves knew that this graphics card was going to face so many controversies, which is why they did not put much fanfare into its launch

At first, the PC gaming community thought NVIDIA might have launched this new GPU to rival against AMD RX 6400. But even that graphics card turned out to be better than the GTX 1630.

However, if someone is hesitant to buy older, used graphics cards and wants the cheapest neweest one, then GTX 1630 should be their last resort.

