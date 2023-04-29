5 best gaming laptops under $1,000 with NVIDIA RTX 3050

If you are looking for the best gaming laptops under $1,000 with NVIDIA's RTX 3050, this article will definitely help you. This mobile GPU belongs to the RTX 3000 series, and it is based on the GA107 Ampere chip. The graphics card packs 2,048 CUDA cores, 16 ray tracing ones, and 64 Tensor cores. Its memory bus is restricted to 128 bits, with 4 GB of GDDR6 graphics memory.

The clock speed of this graphics card is dependent on the TGP (total graphics power) variant. Its base clock can range from 713 MHz to 1,530 MHz, and boost clock from 1,058 MHz to 1,740 MHz for TGP versions that consume between 35 to 80 watts of power. Let's now have a look at amazing gaming laptops that use the NVIDIA RTX 3050 and are available at under $1,000.

Top 5 gaming laptops under $1,000 with the NVIDIA RTX 3050

5) Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3

Display 15.6" 1920 x 1080 Processor i5 11300H Graphics card RTX 3050 RAM 8 GB DDR4 Storage 256 GB SSD

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 stands out among the cheapest gaming laptops boasting an NVIDIA RTX 3050. It comes with specs like 15.6" 60Hz FHD display, i5 11300H CPU, 8 GB DDR4 RAM, and 156 GB SSD. Its RGB keyboard, with 1.5 mm full key travel distance and 100% N-key rollover, offers a great typing experience.

This device's advanced cooling system with two fans and four heat pipes keeps it cool even under heavy gaming pressure.

Priced at $689.99

4) HP Victus 15

Display 15.6" 1920 x 1080 Processor i5 12500H Graphics card RTX 3050 RAM 8 GB DDR4 Storage 512 GB

The new HP Victus 15 is powered by the previous generation i5 12500H and, of course, the NVIDIA RTX 3050. Its 8 GB DDR4 RAM can handle most modern games pretty well, and this laptop's 512 GB PCIe NVMe storage offers plenty of space to store large games.

It has a great battery backup of eight hours and 15 minutes. Moreover, with HP Fast Charge, it gets charged 50% in approximately 30 minutes. This laptop's enhanced heatpipe design ensures stability under heavy loads. Moreover, it comes with OMEN Gaming Hub, which is a great software that can improve the overall gaming experience.

Priced at $719.99

3) ASUS TUF Dash F15 2022

Display 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) Processor i5 12450H Graphics card RTX 3050 RAM 8 GB DDR5 Storage 512 GB SSD

ASUS' TUF Dash F15 2022 is a popular choice among gaming laptops with the NVIDIA RTX 3050. It is powered by the 12th gen Intel Core i5 12450H processor and 8 GB of high-speed DDR5 RAM. Additionally, its 512 GB PCIe SSD is fast enough to play modern games.

The device's backlit keyboard is equipped with anti-ghost keys, making typing comfortable and accurate even in low-light conditions. Lastly, its dual Dynaudio 2W Speakers, paired with 2 x 1W woofers, provide a loud and clear hearing experience.

Priced at $799.00

2) Acer Nitro 5 2022

Display 17.3" 1920x1080 (144Hz) Processor i5 12500H Graphics card RTX 3050 RAM 16 GB DDR4 Storage 512 GB SSD

This new Acer Nitro 5 2022 flaunts a massive design overhaul compared to the older Acer Nitro series. Its large 17.3" FHD display comes with a 144Hz super-fast refresh rate, and this gaming laptop is powered by Intel's i5 12500H processor as well as 16 GB DDR4 RAM.

Paired with the RTX 3050 GPU, this product can meet run any modern AAA title. Its four-cell 90-watt-hour battery facilitates long gaming sessions and gets charged quickly with the in-box 180 watts charger.

Priced at $869.00

1) ASUS VivoBook Pro 14 OLED

Display 14” 2880 x 1620 OLED (90Hz) Processor Ryzen 7 6800H Graphics card RTX 3050 RAM 16 GB DDR5 Storage 1 TB SSD

This latest ASUS VivoBook Pro 14 OLED is one of the best gaming laptops that use the NVIDIA RTX 3050. It also has a brilliant display. This is the only PC on this list with an AMD processor and a higher-resolution display. The Ryzen 7 6800H CPU is pretty fast and supports this laptop's 16 GB DDR5 RAM.

The device also has a bigger 1 TB SSD, ideal for storing large games. The highlight of this laptop is, however, its 90Hz-refresh-rate 2.8K OLED display. This screen features a low response time of 0.2ms, PANTONE validation, 100% DCI-P3 customizable color gamut, and 600 nits of peak brightness.

Priced at $996.00

These were some of the best gaming laptops available under $1,000 that use the NVIDIA RTX 3050. It will surely help you buy your next portable gaming PC with RTX 3050.

