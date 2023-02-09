The RTX 3050 is an entry-level offering with a $300 price tag that supports all modern technologies like ray tracing and temporal upscaling. This GPU (graphics processing unit) is the spiritual successor to Nvidia's GTX 1650, the most popular graphics card on the market, according to Steam's Hardware Survey.

The RTX 3050 can run modern AAA titles like Hogwarts Legacy at 1080p with some compromises. However, the game's multiple graphics settings can make fine-tuning it for that card a bit of a chore. Thus, this guide will list the best graphics options to use with the RTX 3050 GPU.

RTX 3050 handles Hogwarts Legacy decently with some tweaks to the settings

The RTX 3050 is an entry-level 1080p gaming card. Thus, gamers cannot max out the game's settings on this GPU. However, with some upscaling technologies and tweaks, players can enjoy a decent experience. The best settings to use in this title at 1080p and 1440p with the RTX 3050 are listed below.

Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 at 1080p

The card can easily handle Hogwarts Legacy at 1080p without major hiccups or framerate drops. The following settings will allow gamers to get 60 FPS and more in the game.

Display Options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Upscale Type: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Upscale Mode: Nvidia DLSS Quality

Nvidia DLSS Quality Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.

As per preference. Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On

On Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: Off

Off Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per your preference)

+20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per your preference) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

As per preference. Film Grain: As per preference.

Graphics Options

Global Quality Preset: Custom

Custom Effects Quality: Medium

Medium Material Quality: Medium

Medium Fog Quality: Medium

Medium Sky Quality: Medium

Medium Foliage Quality: Medium

Medium Post Process Quality: Low

Low Shadow Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: High

High View Distance Quality: Medium

Medium Population Quality: Medium

Medium Ray Tracing Reflections: Off

Off Ray Tracing Shadows: Off

Off Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off

Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 at 1440p

Running Hogwarts Legacy at 1440p on the 3050 is a bit of a stretch, provided the GPU is not built for gaming at this resolution. However, with some tweaks, a stable 30-40 FPS is completely achievable.

Display Options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Upscale Type: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Upscale Mode: Nvidia DLSS Quality

Nvidia DLSS Quality Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.

As per preference. Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On

On Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: Off

Off Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per your preference)

+20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per your preference) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

As per preference. Film Grain: As per preference.

Graphics Options

Global Quality Preset: Custom

Custom Effects Quality: Medium

Medium Material Quality: Medium

Medium Fog Quality: Low

Low Sky Quality: Medium

Medium Foliage Quality: Medium

Medium Post Process Quality: Low

Low Shadow Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: High

High View Distance Quality: Low

Low Population Quality: Low

Low Ray Tracing Reflections: Off

Off Ray Tracing Shadows: Off

Off Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off

Overall, the 3050 is not the most powerful card out there. However, it can deliver a decent gaming experience at 1080p. Since Hogwarts Legacy is a well-optimized title, the GPU can run the game at 1440p as well. Thus, gamers with the card need not worry about stutters and lags.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes