The RTX 3050 is an entry-level offering with a $300 price tag that supports all modern technologies like ray tracing and temporal upscaling. This GPU (graphics processing unit) is the spiritual successor to Nvidia's GTX 1650, the most popular graphics card on the market, according to Steam's Hardware Survey.
The RTX 3050 can run modern AAA titles like Hogwarts Legacy at 1080p with some compromises. However, the game's multiple graphics settings can make fine-tuning it for that card a bit of a chore. Thus, this guide will list the best graphics options to use with the RTX 3050 GPU.
RTX 3050 handles Hogwarts Legacy decently with some tweaks to the settings
The RTX 3050 is an entry-level 1080p gaming card. Thus, gamers cannot max out the game's settings on this GPU. However, with some upscaling technologies and tweaks, players can enjoy a decent experience. The best settings to use in this title at 1080p and 1440p with the RTX 3050 are listed below.
Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 at 1080p
The card can easily handle Hogwarts Legacy at 1080p without major hiccups or framerate drops. The following settings will allow gamers to get 60 FPS and more in the game.
Display Options
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Select monitor: Your primary monitor.
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Rendering Resolution: 100%
- Upscale Type: Nvidia DLSS
- Upscale Mode: Nvidia DLSS Quality
- Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.
- Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On
- Vsync: Off
- Framerate: Uncapped
- HDR: Off
- Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per your preference)
- Motion Blur: As per preference
- Depth of Field: As per preference
- Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.
- Film Grain: As per preference.
Graphics Options
- Global Quality Preset: Custom
- Effects Quality: Medium
- Material Quality: Medium
- Fog Quality: Medium
- Sky Quality: Medium
- Foliage Quality: Medium
- Post Process Quality: Low
- Shadow Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: High
- View Distance Quality: Medium
- Population Quality: Medium
- Ray Tracing Reflections: Off
- Ray Tracing Shadows: Off
- Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off
Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 at 1440p
Running Hogwarts Legacy at 1440p on the 3050 is a bit of a stretch, provided the GPU is not built for gaming at this resolution. However, with some tweaks, a stable 30-40 FPS is completely achievable.
Display Options
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Select monitor: Your primary monitor.
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Rendering Resolution: 100%
- Upscale Type: Nvidia DLSS
- Upscale Mode: Nvidia DLSS Quality
- Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.
- Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On
- Vsync: Off
- Framerate: Uncapped
- HDR: Off
- Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per your preference)
- Motion Blur: As per preference
- Depth of Field: As per preference
- Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.
- Film Grain: As per preference.
Graphics Options
- Global Quality Preset: Custom
- Effects Quality: Medium
- Material Quality: Medium
- Fog Quality: Low
- Sky Quality: Medium
- Foliage Quality: Medium
- Post Process Quality: Low
- Shadow Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: High
- View Distance Quality: Low
- Population Quality: Low
- Ray Tracing Reflections: Off
- Ray Tracing Shadows: Off
- Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off
Overall, the 3050 is not the most powerful card out there. However, it can deliver a decent gaming experience at 1080p. Since Hogwarts Legacy is a well-optimized title, the GPU can run the game at 1440p as well. Thus, gamers with the card need not worry about stutters and lags.
