In the current market, more and more brands are focusing on making gaming monitors for smooth and responsive gameplay. Monitors are the essential peripheral of a gaming PC. No matter how high-end hardware your PC might have, you cannot relish the gameplay without a great monitor. The level of detail you see in a game depends on the monitor's resolution. The monitor's refresh rate and response time determine the smoothness of the gameplay and responsiveness of the inputs.

If you want an excellent esports experience, a fast refresh rate monitor is a must-have. Even if you are into single-player games, quick refresh rates will increase your gaming experience. So, without further ado, here is our list of the 8 best gaming monitors for smooth and responsive gameplay.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Top 8 gaming monitors for smooth and responsive gameplay: Fast refresh rate and response time

1) Alienware AW2524H

Display type IPS Size 25" Resolution 1920 x 1080 Refresh rate 500 Hz Response time 0.5 ms Display sync G-SYNC

The Alienware AW2524H is the fastest refresh rate gaming monitor in the current market. It is the world's first monitor to offer a whopping 500Hz refresh rate. This gaming monitor is a great way to test the ability of high-end graphics cards. Alongside a high refresh rate, this G-SYNC-certified monitor also has a response time of 0.5 ms, making it the best gaming monitor for smooth and responsive gameplay.

Priced around $747

2) Asus ROG Swift PG27AQN

Display type IPS Size 27" Resolution 2560 x 1440 Refresh rate 360 Hz Response time 1 ms Display sync G-SYNC

The Asus ROG Swift PG27AQN is the world's first 360Hz, 1440p gaming monitor. It comes packed with G-SYNC and DisplayHDR 600 certifications. Its 1ms GTG low response time and NVIDIA Reflex Analyzer offer low system latency. The esports dual-mode enables professional players to have the usual visuals of a native 25" 1080p monitor.

Priced around $1,075

3) Asus ROG Swift PG259QN

Display type IPS Size 25" Resolution 1920 x 1080 Refresh rate 360 Hz Response time 1 ms Display sync G-SYNC

The Asus ROG Swift PG259QN is one of the best feature-rich, high refresh rate 1080p gaming monitors for smooth and responsive gameplay. Its custom heatsink allows unique internal airflow, and the Smart Cooling design can keep it 12% cooler than standard monitors, even during heavy gaming sessions. This gaming monitor comes with HDR 10 certification, resulting in more vivid colors and a higher contrast ratio.

Priced around $447

4) Samsung Odyssey G9 Neo S49AG952N

Display type VA Size 49" Resolution 5120 x 1440 Refresh rate 240 Hz Response time 1 ms Display sync G-SYNC, Freesync Premium Pro

The Samsung Odyssey G9 Neo S49AG952N is a high refresh rate, curved ultra-wide double-QHD (DQHD) gaming monitor. It features a 240Hz fast refresh rate, and its diagonal length is the same as two QHD monitors. The Quantum Matrix HDR2000 panel offers unmatched vibrant colors. The Odyssey G9 Neo comes with G-SYNC and Freesync Premium Pro certifications.

Priced around $1,781

5) Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 LS32BG852NNXGO

Display type VA Size 32" Resolution 3,840 x 2,160 Refresh rate 240 Hz Response time 1 ms Display sync FreeSync Premium Pro

Searching for 4K gaming monitors for smooth and responsive gameplay? The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 LS32BG852NNXGO is your answer. The world's first 240Hz 4K gaming monitor also features a matte Quantum Matrix HDR2000-certified panel. The FreeSync Premium Pro technology enhances the overall gaming experience with AMD Radeon graphics cards. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 comes with a unique feature called CoreSync. It synchronizes the LED ring at the back of the monitor with the ambient lighting of the game for an immersive gaming experience.

Priced around $1,399

6) Corsair XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240

Display type OLED Size 45" Resolution 3440 x1440 Refresh rate 240 Hz Response time 0.03 ms Display sync G-SYNC, AMD FreeSync Premium

Made in collaboration with LG, the new Corsair XENEON series monitors have quickly become popular. The XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240 is one of the best OLED gaming monitors that offer smooth and responsive gameplay. As the name suggests, it is the world's first flexible gaming monitor. It means users can bend this ultrawide monitor to make it curved for a more immersive gameplay experience. With only a 0.03 ms response time, this is the lowest input-lag display on this list.

Priced around $1,677

7) Asus TUF Gaming VG27AQ

Display type IPS Size 27" Resolution 2560 x 1440 Refresh rate 165 Hz Response time 1 ms Display sync G-SYNC Compatible

If you are looking for affordable 1440p gaming monitors for smooth and responsive gameplay, consider the Asus TUF Gaming VG27AQ. It features the famous Asus Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync (ELMB SYNC) technology, which combines 1ms response time with the G-SYNC Compatible technology to eliminate ghosting and tearing in games. It also comes with HDR 10 certification.

Priced around $299

8) Asus VG248QG

Display type IPS Size 24" Resolution 19200 x 1080 Refresh rate 165 Hz Response time 0.5 ms Display sync G-SYNC Compatible, FreeSync Premium

The Asus VG248QG is one of the best affordable 1080p gaming monitors for smooth and responsive gameplay. It comes with ultra-low 0.5 ms latency paired with ELMVB technology. This G-SYNC Compatible, FreeSync Premium-certified display is compatible with NVIDIA and AMD GPUs. The GamePlus hotkey enables players to access in-game enhancements, while the GameVisual feature optimizes the visuals.

Priced around $189

Our top picks for the best gaming monitors for smooth and responsive gameplay. As gaming hardware continues to evolve, exceeding the boundaries of framerates, display makers will continue producing monitors with faster refresh rates and faster response times to match them.

