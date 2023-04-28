Intel Core i7 13700H vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800H: Which is the best high-end CPU for laptops?

In early 2023, Intel launched its i7 13700H, a high-end laptop CPU based on the latest Raptor Lake series. It boasts a much higher clock speed alongside a performance boost than its predecessors. On the other hand, Ryzen 7 6800H is a popular CPU for budget-friendly high-performance laptops, released in Q1 2022 by Team Red. Since its release, AMD Ryzen 7 6800H has been one of the best bangs for the buck CPUs as it performs on par with the Ryzen 9 CPUs but at a lower cost.

Choosing the right CPU is crucial because it directly affects the performance of your laptop. So in this article, we'll compare the specs and performance of both CPUs and help you decide which is the best high-end CPU for laptops.

Intel Core i7 13700H vs. AMD Ryzen 7 6800H: Which Reigns Supreme?

Before deciding which is the best high-end processor for laptops, let's get into the nitty-gritty of the showdown between the Intel Core i7-13700H and AMD Ryzen 7 6800H by diving into their specifications.

As part of the latest Intel's 13th generation CPU lineup, Intel Core i7 13700H is also built on the latest Raptor Lake architecture. This chip packs 14 cores (eight performance "P" cores, six efficient "E" cores) and 20 threads with a max boost clock of 5GHz. On the other hand, the Ryzen 7 6800H is a one-year-old AMD offering based on Zen 3+ architecture that packs eight cores and 16 threads with a max clock boost of 4.7 GHz.

Intel Core i7-13700H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H Architecture Raptor Lake Zen 3+ Cores 14 8 Threads 20 16 TDP 45 Watt 45 Watt Cache (L2+L3) 35.5 MB(11.5+24) 20MB (4+16) Base Clock 2.4 GHz 3.2 GHz Boost Clock 5 GHz 4.7 GHz

When it comes to performance, the i7 13700H outshines the Ryzen 7 6800H in every benchmark. Even in CPU-intensive tasks such as video rendering and encoding, the i7 13700H takes the lead with its higher core count and higher boost clock speed. Even in a single-threaded task, the Core i7-13700H performs almost 16% more than the year-old Ryzen 7 6800H, making it a better choice for demanding use cases like gaming and content creation. Although the AMD Ryzen 7 6800H can perform more than the previous Ryzen 9 5900HX due to its 4.7 GHz boost clock, it can still be outshined by the i7-13700H due to its sheer no of cores and clock speed.

Benchmarks Core i7-13700H Ryzen 7 6800H Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1882 (+20%) 1566 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 16484 (+11%) 14856 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1891 (+16%) 13461 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1633 (+34%) 10020

The pricing is the most significant factor when opting for the AMD Ryzen 7 6800H as it's a one-year-old chip with an excellent price-to-performance ratio. If you're looking for a budget-friendly laptop to game and create content on flawlessly, this chip is the way to go. But if you're here to grab the latest the laptop market has to offer with no budget restriction, the i7-13700H is the one you should choose.

Conclusion

The Intel Core i7 13700H and AMD Ryzen 7 6800H are both excellent high-end CPUs for laptops. Both have strengths and weaknesses depending on specific needs and budgets. But if we have to choose the best high-end CPU after comparing the specifications and performances, the i7 13700H is a clear winner.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes