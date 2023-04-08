5 best budget laptops for students in 2023

W

hen you're a student, it's important to have a good laptop since learning and technology go hand in hand these days. However, choosing one that will work well for the next few years can be tough, as there are so many options available on the market. That said, you can get decent laptops for under $1,000 in 2023 — this was a dream some years ago. These products offer excellent value and can also be reliable.

Whether you're taking notes, writing papers, or streaming lectures, the items mentioned in this listicle will help you accomplish all your daily tasks without putting a dent in your wallet.

Acer Chromebook 514, Microsoft Surface Go 2, and 3 other best budget laptops for students

5) Acer Chromebook 514

This latest model in Acer's Chromebook series offers a solid design with great battery life as well as a 14-inch full HD display. It also relies on an ARM Kompanio chip but performs better than the lower-end option from the lineup. This makes it a great option for students when it comes to internet browsing, sending emails, and streaming media. Moreover, it possesses enough power for Google Docs and Microsoft Office-related tasks.

Device Acer Chromebook 514 (2022, Kompanio 828) Processor MediaTek Kompanio 828 Memory 8 GB Graphics ARM Mali-G57 MC5 Storage ‎64 GB

Pros:

Great battery life Solid build Durable

Cons:

No Intel processor

4) Microsoft Surface Go 2

Microsoft Surface Go 2 is a budget offering from Microsoft. Unlike other premium tablets and larger laptops the company offers, it is an affordable and compact notebook with an Intel Core i5 11th Gen processor. It also has a display that features a 3:2 aspect ratio. Moreover, the device boasts a premium-looking design that you can't really find in this price range. So anyone interested in getting a Microsoft laptop can go for this budget-friendly option.

Pros:

Good price-to-performance ratio Premium design Solid build

Cons:

Lower than1080p display with an uncommon resolution

3) Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15 is a sleek and lightweight laptop perfect for students always on the go. It is an affordable product that packs a 15.6-inch, full HD screen and an Intel Core i5 12th Generation processor, which provides decent performance. It is another budget-friendly option for students and is reliable as well.

Device Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15 Processor Intel Core i5-1235U Memory 8 GB Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Storage 512 GB

Pros:

Good price-to-performance ratio Decent battery life

Cons:

Webcam and audio are not that great

2) HP 14s

This mid-range laptop from HP appeals to low-budget as well as price-to-performance-conscious mainstream customers. It comes with a Ryzen 5 5500U, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, and an IPS Full HD display, making it a great pick for students on a budget. With the help of six Core and Tweelve threads, it can flawlessly do tasks like video editing and graphic designing. So if you're on a budget and need a laptop for content creation, this is what you should go for.

Device HP 14s Processor AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Memory 8 GB Graphics Integrated AMD Radeon Storage 512 GB SSD

Pros:

Good price-to-performance ratio Great processor for this price range Great battery life Good iGPU gaming performance

Cons:

No fingerprint scanner

1) Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 7

Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 7 is a mid-to high-range product, a great pick for students and professionals. It packs a 12th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, a 6 GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, and a 1440p 15.6-inch display. Although this device has a mid-range price point, it can still perform on par with this Lenovo's high-end models.

Alongside performing admirably in the content creation aspect, it can also offer an impressive gaming experience without compromising on visual quality. That makes this laptop a great pick for anyone who wants to use the product to play video games and be productive.

Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 7 Processor Intel® Core™ i5-12500H Memory 16 GB DDR5-4800MHz Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3060 Storage 512 GB SSD M.2

Pros:

Great price-to-performance ratio Impressive processor for this price range Great gaming and productivity performance

Cons:

No fingerprint scanner Webcam and audio are not that great

In 2023, selecting a proper laptop for a student can be a tough job, especially when you're on a budget. However, with the aforementioned suggestions, you can narrow the options down very easily. Each product on the list comes with impressive specs and features that make it ideal for doing research and homework as well as playing video games.

