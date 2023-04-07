The smartphone market is becoming increasingly competitive every day. With the latest models boasting impressive features and eye-catching designs, selecting the suitable device that meets your needs and budget can be complex, whether a flagship or a mid-range device.

Fortunately, many excellent phones for less than $500 provide a perfect balance of performance and affordability. In this article, we will look at the five best smartphones under $500 in 2023, taking into account their features, specifications, and overall value.

Whether you're a frugal shopper or simply looking for a good deal, this list will help you find the best smartphone for your needs.

Note: This article reflects the author's choices and is not a ranked list.

Apple iPhone 11, Google Pixel 6 Pro, and three other top smartphones under 500$ that you can go for

Here is a list of the five best smartphones under 500$ with their specifications:

1) Realme GT 2 Pro

Feature Specification Display 6.7 inch, 120Hz AMOLED , 1440 x 3216 resolution, 1400nits bright Performance Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM Back Camera 50MP (f/1.8) + 50MP + 2MP Front Camera 32MP (f/2.4) Battery 5000mAh with 20W Super Dart fast charging

The Realme GT 2 Pro 5G flaunts attractive looks and a robust user interface. RealmeUI might be a topic of debate among techies, but the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and 8GB RAM power the Realme GT 2 Pro 5G.

The smartphone gets its power from a 5000mAh Li-ion battery, which promises long battery life on a single charge. Furthermore, the cell is compatible with the 65W Super Dart Charging system.

It features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 1440 x 3216 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone's bezel-less front screen has a pixel density of 526ppi and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

A triple camera setup on the back. It has a 50MP f/1.8 Main Lens, a 50MP f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Camera, and a second 2MP f/3.3 Macro Camera. Realme also includes a 32MP f/2.4 Wide Angle Primary Camera on the front for stunning selfies.

2) Apple iPhone 11

Feature Specification Display 6.1 inch, 60Hz IPS LCD, 828 x 1792 pixel resolution, 600nits Performance Hexa-core Apple A13 Bionic, 4GB LPDDR4X RAM Back Camera 12MP (f/1.8) + 12MP + 12MP front Camera 12MP (f/2.2) Battery 3110mAh with 18W fast charging

If you're out on the market for a new iPhone, the iPhone 11 is an easy recommendation. It is reasonably priced at around $391 and is still relevant today if you are looking for a mid-ranger device from Apple, and it might be the best Apple deal for you.

This smartphone comes with Apple's A13 bionic chip, 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, and a stunning 60Hz refresh rate IPS LCD panel out of the box. The triple camera setup takes amazing shots and videos for its price range, and you can store your files in its 64GB NVMe storage.

3) Xiaomi 12

Feature Specification Display 6.7 inch, 120Hz AMOLED , 1080 x 2400 resolution, 418 ppi Performance Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB storage Back Camera 50MP (f/1.8) + 13MP + 5MP front Camera 32MP (f/2.4) Battery 4500mAh with 67W Super fast charging

Xiaomi 12 is listed at around $480 and is a great choice for users who want a good Android experience on a budget. This device comes with a 120Hz AMOLED panel and great 50+13+5MP camera hardware.

The performance department is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8Gen 1, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, and a 4500mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. This is an excellent device for playing heavy games like PUBG Mobile or Genshin Impact, and it will run everyday tasks pretty smoothly.

4) Google Pixel 6 Pro

Feature Specification Display 6.7 inch, 120Hz pOLED , 1440 x 3120 resolution, 512 ppi Performance Google Tensor, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB UFS 3.1 storage Back Camera 50MP (f/1.8) + 12MP + 48MP (Telephoto) front Camera 12MP (f/2.2) Battery 5000mAh with 30W Fast charging

This smartphone is priced slightly above our $500 range. However, you can find time-to-time deals on leading shopping platforms. The Google Pixel 6 Pro is worth the hype when you look at its specifications and clean Android Experience.

It comes with a 120Hz pOLED 1440 x 3120 resolution display panel and is powered by the Google Tensor Chipset, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The camera hardware is the best in class, and the device can click gorgeous photos with its 50+12+48 MP camera setup. The 48MP sensor is a telephoto sensor, so you can click high-quality zoom photos without compromising on pixel quality.

5) OnePlus 10 Pro

Feature Specification Display 6.7 inch, 120Hz AMOLED , 1440 x 3216 resolution, 526 ppi Performance Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB UFS 3.1 storage Back Camera 48MP (f/1.8) + 50MP(Wide angle) + 8MP (Telephoto) front Camera 12MP (f/2.2) Battery 5000mAh with 80W Dash charging

OnePlus phones are known for their top-notch performance, and this device is no exception. Priced at around 500$, this phone is a powerhouse. It shows off a 120Hz 1440 x 3216 px AMOLED display and a triple 48+50+8MP camera at the back that can click amazing photos. The 8MP sensor is a telephoto lens for zooming optically up to 3X.

In terms of performance, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset shines with the 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and a 5000mAh battery that supports 80W Dash Charging.

Here is an ideal comparison for you - OnePlus 10 Pro vs. Samsung S22 Ultra.

After careful consideration and research, the list of the top smartphones under $500 was narrowed down to the five phones listed above.

These devices provide exceptional performance, long battery life, high-quality cameras, and impressive design, all at an affordable price point. Whether you are a student or a business professional, these phones offer great value for money without breaking the bank.

Your unique needs and preferences will determine the best smartphone for you. However, with so many options available, you can be confident that there is a device out there that will meet your needs and your budget. If the phones listed above don't match your preferences, check out the 2022 best phones.

