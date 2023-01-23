The OnePlus 10 Pro and the Samsung S22 Ultra are two of the most highly anticipated smartphones of 2023. Both phones are packed with cutting-edge technology and features, making them among the most attractive options available to consumers.

Since both phones are reliable and compete directly, it can be challenging to choose between them, and a few factors must be considered. Let's compare the two to find out which is better.

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung S22 Ultra comparison, features, and more

Specifications

Here's a look at the specifications of both devices:

Specifications OnePlus 10 Pro Samsung S22 Ultra Display LTPO2 Fluid AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak) 6.7 inches1440 x 3216 pixels Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1750 nits (peak)6.8 inches1440 x 3088 pixels Chipset Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) Battery 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Camera Triple camera setup Quad camera setup Price $599 $895

Design and display

In terms of design, the OnePlus 10 Pro and the Samsung S22 Ultra are sleek and premium. The 10 Pro has a metal and glass build, while the S22 features a metal frame with a glass back. Both phones are IP68 rated, which means they are dust and water-resistant.

Regarding the display, the S22 Ultra boasts a larger 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 3088 pixels. On the other hand, the 10 Pro has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels. Additionally, both devices have high refresh rates of 120Hz, making them smoother and more responsive to touch.

Performance and camera

Both devices are powered by the Snapdragon 875 processor, which means they can easily handle any task you throw at them. The OnePlus 10 Pro and Samsung S22 Ultra come with up to 12GB of RAM and have fast UFS 3.1 storage for smooth performance.

The camera on the S22 Ultra stands out with its 108 MP primary camera, which can capture stunning images and videos. The OnePlus 10 Pro, meanwhile, has a triple camera setup with a 64 MP camera aided by an ultra-wide and telephoto lens.

Battery and OS

Battery life is a significant factor to consider before purchasing a smartphone. Both devices come with a 5000 mAh battery, which offers good backup even when performing heavy tasks.

Like any other Samsung device, the S22 Ultra runs on One UI, while the OnePlus 10 Pro uses OxygenOS. Both devices have their own unique features and customization options, so it ultimately comes down to personal preference in the case of the operating system.

Final verdict

The Oneplus 10 Pro and Samsung S22 Ultra are excellent smartphones that come with their own special features. The S22 Ultra stands out with its large display and 108 MP high-quality camera, while the 10 Pro is known for its sleek design and fast performance.

The choice comes down to personal preferences. If you want to take crisp photos and enjoy a bigger screen experience, the S22 Ultra trumps. However, if you are on a budget but want a device with a premium design and impressive performance, the 10 Pro is a good choice.

