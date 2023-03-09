5 best mobile phones to get 60 FPS in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is one of the most demanding mobile games out there, and being able to run it smoothly in high graphics settings is quite an admirable feat. As such, most mobile phones recommended to play the title on would fall within the high-end smartphone category.
Genshin Impact continues to receive new updates, even though it was released in September 2020. The vast world, brimming with numerous quests and a wide range of combat actions, offers immersive gameplay. Thus, the phone one should use to play this game on should ideally be high-end. That said, here are five mobile phones that can run Genshin Impact while maintaining an average of 60 FPS in high settings.
Galaxy S23 Ultra, OnePlus 11 5G, and three other mobile phones for playing Genshin Impact at 60 FPS
1) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
The S23 ultra is a high-end Android smartphone and is also the latest release from Samsung. It runs on Android 13 OS and boasts the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The flagship device's massive 6.8-inch screen sports a dynamic AMOLED display that can offer a 120Hz refresh rate for that rich contrast and seamless rendering.
The Samsung S23 Ultra averages 55 FPS in high settings. With a few tweaks, you can draw more frames per second. The 8 and 12GB variants of this device are good enough to handle graphics-heavy games, including Genshin Impact. Moreover, it also comes with a massive battery life and offers fast charging.
2) OnePlus 11 5G
The OnePlus 11 5G was released in February 2023 and has made quite a lot of noise in the smartphone market. This device's robust build is one of its most discernable qualities. The phone uses a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 combined and the Adreno 740, its GPU. The phone is quite capable of running very demanding games.
The device may present some heating issues that are expected after long hours of mobile gaming. But it can definitely offer decent frame rates, even in high graphics settings. It comes with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports high-speed charging.
3) ASUS ROG Phone 50
Released in April 2021, the ROG Phone 5 from ASUS was built for heavy mobile gaming, and this is apparent from its specs. The phone comes in these RAM variants: 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB. Regardless of the chosen version, the ROG Phone 5 has enough processing power to handle demanding games. Its 6.7-inch AMOLED screen offers a refresh rate of 144 Hz to provide clear and crisp images as well as a super smooth gaming experience.
Every smartphone device heats up after being subjected to strenuous activities, and the ROG Phone 5 is no exception. However, it comes with a clip-on fan to regulate the system temperature while gaming. Apart from that, its battery offers a massive 6,000 mAh and 65W super fast charging. All of this makes it a good smartphone for Genshin Impact, provided you don't face the phone's infamous brick issue.
4) Xiaomi 12T Pro
This flagship offering from Xiaomi comes with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which is a capable chipset for mobile gaming. Its 6.67-inch AMOLED display provides clear visuals for the game and is protected by a robust Corning Gorilla Glass 5.
The phone's power optimization is also decent and accounts for lower consumption and heating issues. Its battery houses an ample power of 5,000 mAh and comes with an ultra-fast charging of 120W. From its octa-core processor to its OS support, the Xiaomi 12T Pro is a very decent smartphone for playing demanding games.
5) iPhone 14 Pro Max
Apple's recent release, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, is a flagship smartphone that packs a powerful A16 chipset along with a five-core GPU. This ensures seamless gaming performance, especially in Genshin Impact, where the frame rate averaged out at 58 FPS in high settings. Tweaking the settings further can increase the average FPS and possibly reduce the phone temperature during long gaming hours.
The 6.7-inch screen is from Apple's Super Retina XDR series with a 120Hz refresh rate featuring Apple's outstanding color processing. It is sure to offer vibrant and captivating visuals, even at high frame rates. The highest-end variant of this device comes with 1TB NVMe storage, which takes care of all space issues; Genshin Impact is infamous for taking up a lot of real estate.
The mobile phones mentioned in this list are capable of seamlessly running the game. Tweaking the graphics settings while running Genshin Impact on them could help optimize this game further in terms of performance but may dampen the visuals.