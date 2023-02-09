Samsung Galaxy S23 vs S23 Ultra: Which flagship offers more value for money?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 and the S23 Ultra are two of three variants from the brand's latest flagship line, revealed earlier in February. Much has been speculated over the last few months, including rumored leaks that surfaced online. These have been put to rest, with Samsung officially revealing what’s to come in the latest generation.

Once again, the brand has three variants at three different prices. The Samsung Galaxy S23 is the base variant, the cheapest of the three, while the S23 Ultra is a premium model, offering the most superior specifications.

However, the premium device comes at a price. While the base variant is the cheapest, there’s a clear markup on the remaining two. This creates an interesting situation for buyers as the value of any item largely depends on its price. While the S23 Ultra offers premium features, is it necessarily a better deal?

Let’s look at what the two smartphones offer and at what cost.

Samsung Galaxy S23 a better deal for certain consumers compared to more expensive S23 Ultra

With the latest generation on sale worldwide, Samsung provided a detailed outlook on the specifications of all three variants. As expected, the lower price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 means that it misses out on certain features compared to the S23 Ultra. However, it matches its more expensive variant in some key areas, adding value.

Model Samsung Galaxy S23 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price Starts from $799 Starts from $1199 Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display 6.1-inch AMOLED (2,340x1.080) 6.8-inch AMOLED (3,088×1,440) RAM 8 GB 8,12 GB ROM 128/256 GB 256/512/1024 GB Battery 3,900 mAh, 25W fast charging 4,500 mAh, 45W fast charging Camera 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom) 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom), 10MP telephoto (10x zoom)

There’s a huge difference in the screen size between the two - the base variant features a compact 6.1” screen, while the Ultra edition gets a 6.8” display. Interestingly, both variants now offer 1750 nits of peak brightness.

The S23 Ultra’s larger screen gets a bigger native resolution, but both will feel similar in terms of usage and pixel density. They also have a 120 Hz refresh rate, although the Ultra variant can drop down to only 1 Hz on a static screen.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 and its ultra version come with the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 8 GB of RAM. Ultra buyers will have the option of 12 GB RAM and a larger 512 GB/1 TB storage. The difference isn’t significantly noticeable in terms of specifications, but the 12 GB RAM could make sense in the next few years.

The camera is a major difference between the Samsung Galaxy S23 and its Ultra variant. The Ultra variant has a 200 MP main camera, a big upgrade from the S22 Ultra. This is complemented by a 12 MP ultrawide and a 10 MP telephoto lens, with support for up to 10x optical zoom.

The setup on the base variant isn’t shabby, as it effectively gets the same features. However, there’s a reduction in the MP of all three lenses, which is understandable. In terms of battery power, the base version comes with a 3,900 mAH unit, while the Ultra gets a 5,000 mAh cell.

It’s worth noting that the difference in battery capacity won’t be too noticeable as the base version has a significantly smaller display. It will consume less power than the larger 6.8” screen, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is quite power-efficient. However, the Samsung Galaxy S23 supports fast charging of up to 25W, while the S23 Ultra gets 45W fast charging.

Which one offers better value for money?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 starts at $799, while the S23 Ultra is available for $1199. Both variants increase in price if users choose a higher configuration, which is when the price difference becomes noticeable. Despite its higher price, however, the Ultra is the recommended choice.

While the latest generation has received universal upgrades, the improvements are much more on the Ultra variant. Aside from the bigger screen, the new camera has received positive feedback from tech enthusiasts worldwide.

This does not mean that the Samsung Galaxy S23 is significantly inferior, but there are better alternatives at this price point. The Google Pixel 7 is one such option that costs $200 less. It comes with a new second-generation Tensor chip and has also received a boost over its previous camera setup.

Another interesting device is the Asus Zenfone 9, released in 2022, with its smaller 5.9” screen and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. However, it has a highly impressive battery and efficient performance and starts from $599. Since it is a 2022 device, users can avail of some interesting deals this year.

For the Galaxy S23 Ultra, there isn’t much competition in the existing Android market. While the Google Pixel 7 Pro is an alternative, the additional cost of Samsung’s flagship feels justified considering its features. It also reportedly beats the iPhone 14 Pro Max in terms of overall performance and camera. The added benefit of OneUI 5.1 has made the device smoother and more efficient.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

