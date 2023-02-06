Is the Asus Zenfone 9 worth buying in 2023?

The Asus Zenfone 9 is undoubtedly one of the most exciting models released last year, and many parts of the world saw its launch in the last quarter of the year. It's one of those peculiar models that offers a compact experience and doesn't come with a large screen. So naturally, it might seem like a redundant choice at first, but the reality couldn't have been any further.

While the smaller screen does provide a different kind of experience entirely, there are plenty of reasons why the device has done so well. However, technology changes fast, and even a year's time could prove vital. So, how viable is the said model from Asus moving into 2023?

To answer that question, one will have to analyze the mobile phone specifications. The possibility of potential deals could also be another factor. Then comes the point of what competitors have to offer and how the Asus Zenfone 9 can survive its challenges. Let's find out the good and bad aspects of the said model and why it could be the go-to choice in 2023.

Asus Zenfone 9 comes with superior specifications presented in a compact form

When someone looks at the Asus Zenfone 9, they will be pleasantly surprised. The premium device does come with a smaller screen that might make some feel that Asus has done it to reduce the price. However, the reality is entirely different as it is put in to ensure a compact nature.

Brand Asus Price Starts from $599 Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM 8/16 GB LDDPR 5 ROM 128/256 GB Camera Primary Camera50 MP Sony® IMX766 flagship sensor - 1/1.56" large sensor, 1.0µm pixel size Ultrawide Camera 12MP Sony®IMX363 flagship sensor - 1/2.55" sensor, 1.4 µm pixel size Battery 4.300 mAh

Despite being only 5.9" in size, Asus has used a 120 Hz AMOLED panel from Samsung. As a result, it can support up to 2400x1080 resolutions, producing exceptionally sharp images across every domain. In addition, it can provide up to 1100 nits at peak brightness and supports HDR 10+.

As a bonus, the display panel supports the Always-On mode and is well-protected with Corning Gorilla Victus.

The processor of the Asus Zenfone 9 is a pleasant surprise as it comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It's an interesting facet of the device, as Asus has gone for the most robust chipset available for Android devices. The processor is supported by the Adreno 730 GPU, which is one of the most efficient.

Even with such a powerful processor in a compact body, the Asus Zenfone 9 doesn't suffer from overheating. While temperatures go up under certain tasks, it's not a regular occurrence. Instead, it indicates the superior work the company has done with thermals.

The camera is another area where Asus has done an excellent job, with the primary lens coming with the Sony IMX766 sensor. While it is at 50 MP, the secondary lens features ultra-wide imaging and is fitted with the Sony IMX363 sensor. Many different formats are available for photography enthusiasts, including Panorama, Macro, and more.

There's even support for 8K video recording, which comes enabled with EIS, and 4K recording can be done at 60 FPS. The camera is the second most vital point, followed by the 4.300 mAh battery. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is also much more power efficient, and Asus claims that the battery will easily last a day's usage.

Regarding memory and storage, users can choose between eight or 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128 or 256 GB of ROM. Both internal storages come with UFS 3.1, which is much more efficient overall.

Is it worth getting the Asus Zenfone 9 in 2023?

The answer depends on buyers' expectations from their device. At the time of writing, the Asus Zenfone 9 starts from $599. The 256 GB variant goes up to $649.99, and when one includes 16 GB RAM, it goes up to $799.99.

It's worth noting that 2023 will see more discounts, which weren't available last year. It will undoubtedly make the devices much more affordable, but there's no denying the premium tags for the device. In many ways, the price is well justified.

The Asus Zenfone 9 comes with a flagship processor, ample amounts of RAM and ROM, and a camera setup known to perform well. While the screen is smaller, it's a deliberate attempt to maintain its compact nature. In many ways, the phone is a competitor to the Google Pixel 6A and the Apple iPhone 13 Mini.

Unlike its competitors, Asus' model comes with the latest specifications that can be fitted into a system. The available configurations offer the necessary choice to suit the different needs of users. Unless someone wants a gigantic screen, it is the perfect option.

It's a no-nonsense device that provides efficiency and power in every task. However, it would make more sense for a buyer to wait for discounts, making the deal sweeter. The Google Pixel 6A, for instance, costs noticeably less, although there's a tradeoff in terms of performance.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes