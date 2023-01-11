Following Galaxy S23's upcoming launch, Samsung may sunset the Plus variant from its flagship lineup

Based on recent reports, Samsung may likely remove the Plus variant from any upcoming Galaxy S lineups that are released after the Galaxy S23 series. The decision to exclude this variant could be attributed to the Galaxy S22+ garnering inadequate sales figures in 2022.

The hefty price tag on the Galaxy S22+ and its iterative upgrades over the base model may have resulted in the majority of users opting for the S22, leading to a direct impact on the former's popularity. As per official reports, the S22+ accounted for only 17% of 2022's Galaxy S22 sales.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series may be the company's last Galaxy S series to feature a Plus model

As noted by Ice Universe on Twitter, a South Korean outlet, The Elec, reported that Samsung is working on two projects "DM1" and "DM3," which correspond to the base Galaxy S24 and the premium Galaxy S24 Ultra. The report also states that there's no mention of a 'DM2' project in Samsung's ongoing plans, at least for now.

As noted by Ice Universe on Twitter, a South Korean outlet, The Elec, reported that Samsung is working on two projects “DM1” and “DM3,” which correspond to the base Galaxy S24 and the premium Galaxy S24 Ultra. The report also states that there's no mention of a 'DM2' project in Samsung's ongoing plans, at least for now.

If the rumors surrounding the Plus variant are true, Samsung is planning to release only two models in the newer Galaxy S series, starting in 2024.

In addition to the standard and the Ultra variants, the upcoming Galaxy S23 lineup will feature a Plus model and is set to be announced on February 1 at a Galaxy Unpacked event.

The Plus variants in Galaxy S lineups have always been an iterative upgrade over the base model. Most fans measure the benefits of grabbing a premium flagship model against its base, especially when a high-end price tag is involved.

For instance, the Samsung Galaxy S22+ features a larger screen and a bigger battery in comparison to the base S22, which most fans wouldn't consider to be must-have upgrades. However, despite the minor differences in features, the S22+ costs over $100 more than the S22. Naturally, budget-conscious fans would choose the base model or even go for the premium S22 Ultra for better value.

The South Korean behemoth is an extremely reliable brand when it comes to consumer electronics. Besides smartphones, the company deals with all types of electronics, including tablets, monitors, televisions, and more.

Samsung has always been a popular choice amongst budget and premium smartphone customers. The Galaxy S series is a true representation of Samsung's pinnacle, offering premium flagships to fans since 2010.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series will give fans a chance to upgrade to their premium smartphones with the latest technical specifications. As per popular leaks, the S23+ will feature a considerably bigger battery upgrade over the S22+. Considering the ongoing rumors and future plans, Samsung may likely price the Galaxy S23+ far more sensibly or showcase some intriguing upgrades to satiate fans.

