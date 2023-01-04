CES 2023: Samsung unveils new lineup of 4K and 8K Neo QLED TVs, alongside MICRO LED and Samsung OLED series

Stepping into CES 2023's highly competitive field, Samsung recently unveiled a brand new range of premium televisions with stunning and powerful features that are guaranteed to impress a wide variety of users. On January 4, the popular consumer electronics brand announced its Neo QLED, MICRO LED, and Samsung OLED lineups for 2023.

This year’s Consumer Electronics Show, or CES, will commence on January 5 and will end on January 8. As before, the popular trade show will facilitate massive tech launches, advertise breakthrough technologies, and advocate for global innovators and their plans.

That said, tech giants like Samsung and LG took advantage of the pre-show hype and went ahead with a few early announcements to build up the community's excitement.

Exploring Samsung's latest 4K, 8K, Micro LED, and OLED TVs

Televisions have certainly come a long way; from an idiot box with limited features to a smart gadget that's capable of utilizing the most powerful AI algorithms to deliver life-like picture quality. Samsung has proven itself to be a pioneer in this field, with their latest television lineups solidifying the brand's standing yet again.

What do the Neo QLED TVs have to offer?

2023's Neo QLED lineup consists of 4K and 8K televisions that can fearlessly boast their impeccable picture quality and smart connectivity standards.

Powered by the company's advanced Neural Quantum Processor, the Neo QLED TVs utilize 14-bit processing and AI upscaling to offer interesting features such as Shape Adaptive Light Control and Real Depth Enhancer Pro to offer the most realistic picture quality.

Furthermore, the Neo QLEDs utilizes the new Auto HDR Remastering feature to make SDR (Standard Dynamic Range) content look brighter and clearer by analyzing and applying real-time HDR (High Dynamic Range) effects.

When it comes to smart devices, the Neo QLEDs no longer require an additional SmartThings dongle to be able to control Zigbee or Thread devices. Instead, the new SmartThings Zigbee & Matter Thread One-Chip Module will do the trick, while enabling seamless connectivity between the TV and smart devices (both Samsung's own and third-party devices).

In addition, users can now take advantage of new features like Chat Together and 3D Map View to support their daily tasks and entertainment needs.

What do the Micro LED and OLED lineups bring to the table?

This year's Micro LED lineup from the Korean giant will offer many models ranging from 50 to 140 inches and will be flexible enough to suit most customers' modular needs. Additionally, these don't come with bezels, which is a well-designed upgrade from last year's lineup.

Moving on to gaming-friendly options, Samsung's latest OLED lineup is promising as well, adding three new models to enhance viewing options. The 2023 OLED lineup is powered by Quantum Dot Technology and Neural Quantum Processors that enhance brightness and color representation while retaining OLED's core strengths.

Gamers will be pleased to welcome the new 55, 65, and the new ultra-large 77-inch OLED models, which will offer a more fulfilling experience, not only through their size but also through improvements in picture quality and additional gaming features.

The new OLED variants will feature a 144Hz refresh rate, the highly appreciated Samsung Gaming Hub, a myriad of smart features, and AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro certification to take your OLED gaming experience to the next level.

