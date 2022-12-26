5 best 4K smart TVs under $1000 of 2022

4K smart TVs are selling like hotcakes as high-resolution content becomes more popular than ever. Modern video game consoles are capable of providing top-notch fidelity, which helps spot more details. FHD also looks terrific on large displays nowadays.

The number of TVs currently on the market is overwhelmingly high. Thus, we have put together this list of the best 4K smart TVs under $1,000 to help buyers with their purchases. It packs budget options, TV-cum-monitors, and high-end options.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

A guide to buying the best 4K smart TVs released this year

5) TCL 43" Class 4-series 4K UHD HDR Roku smart TV ($218)

The TCL 43" Class 4-series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV (Image via Walmart)

The Class 4 series from TCL is a cost-effective 4K smart TV that users can opt for this Holiday Sale. It packs support HDR, high resolution, and upscaling technologies to make low-res content look better, with built-in access to Roku smart TV and millions of shows to choose from.

This TV is great for pairing with a Blu-Ray player or a gaming console. It comes with built-in WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity, and supports voice commands via its simplified and easy-to-use remote.

Buy the TCL Class 4-series here.

4) Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K smart TV ($249.99)

The Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV (Image via Amazon)

On a tight budget, the Amazon Fire TV 4-series is a solid option for many. It packs 4K Ultra HD resolution, supports HDR 10, Dolby Digital Plus, and HLG technologies, as well as has voice control via Alexa for easy access.

The Fire TV is a solid option for entertainment purposes as it is bundled with every major entertainment platform like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and more. Additionally, it can be a solid TV for console gaming and watching Blu-Ray movies.

Buy the Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-series 4K smart TV here.

3) Hisense 65" Class R6 series 4K UHD Roku HDR smart TV ($398)

The Hisense 65" Class 4K UHD Roku HDR smart TV (Image via Walmart)

The Hisense 65" R6 series 4K smart TV is one of the most inexpensive large displays to pick up at this Holiday Sale. It traditionally sells for $498, but has been massively discounted in this Holiday Sale and is available for $100 off at Walmart.

The TV packs support Google Assistant and Roku Smart TV OS. It is capable of HDR 10 and Motion Rate 120 image processing that smoothes fast-moving images on the screen.

The R6 series packs a gaming mode as well that improves input lag. Users can also enjoy virtual surround sound on this TV.

Buy the Hisense 65" R6 series here.

2) Samsung M8 Series 32-inch 4K smart monitor and streaming TV ($399.99)

The Samsung M8 Series 32-inch 4K smart monitor and streaming TV (Image via Amazon)

The Samsung M8 Series monitor-cum-TV is a one-of-a-kind product. The display seamlessly pairs with a PC as well as an entertainment hub. It packs support for Samsung TV Plus, which offers free, live, and on-demand content streaming without downloads.

The display is 4K and allows users to browse the web, watch content, and use Microsoft 365 programs without a PC. Consumers with Samsung Android devices can use the PC as a monitor via DeX mode.

The Samsung M8 Series comes with a camera as well, allowing users to hop into video meetings seamlessly. Overall, it is an all-rounder device for entertainment and office work.

Buy the Samsung M8 series 4K smart TV and monitor here for the US and here globally.

1) Sony 50" Class X80K 4K Ultra LED with Google smart TV ($528)

The Sony 50" Class X80K 4K Ultra LED with Google smart TV (Image via Walmart)

The Sony 50" Class X80K is a high-end 4K smart TV with a plethora of features. The TV packs a 4K HDR Processor X1 that improves the smoothness, clarity, dynamic range, and contrast of the picture on display. Triluminos Pro further improves the quality of the output content.

The TV also supports Dolby Vision and Atmos to improve audio immersion. It supports Google Smart TV with all entertainment services like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, and more.

Buy the Sony 50" Class X80K 4K smart TV and monitor here for the US and here globally.

