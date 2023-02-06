Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Pixel 7: Who wins the mid-range flagship experience?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 was recently unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event last week. It will be the Korean tech giant's flagship offering and come packed with next-gen hardware and features like Nightography and the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

The phone is going head-to-head against flagships like the Apple iPhone 14 and the Xiaomi 12. Unlike the highest-end Pro Max and Ultra offerings, it is not crazily priced, but packs enough power for everything a smartphone is tasked with.

Thus, many users consider base models over the high-end options. Two such phones that launched a few months back are the Galaxy S23 and the Pixel 7. Let's analyze these devices and check which is the best option for the masses.

Which among the Samsung Galaxy S23 and the Google Pixel 7 wins the race?

Samsung and Google are among the leading smartphone-makers in the market. Both have come up with high-end feature-rich smartphones as well as mid-range options to appeal to a wider audience.

The Mountain View-based company launches far fewer smartphones than Samsung. Their only lineup is Pixel, which consists of two flagship devices and a cut-down 'A' variant targeted at the $350 margin. The Pixel 7 is the latest device in this series.

SoCs powering the devices

Google stuffs their phones with their custom chip called Tensor. The latest iteration, the Tensor G2, powers the Pixel 7. However, like every year, Samsung has partnered with Qualcomm to equip their phone with the latest and greatest.

The Galaxy S23 is powered by the improved Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Samsung has worked closely with Qualcomm to improve the integration of the chip into the phone.

The iteration includes better operating speeds and optimization, which results in a faster and more efficient device. This new chip is called the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy.

Both the Tensor G2 and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 are ARM-based chips. A detailed spec list is given below.

Google Tensor G2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Manufacturing node 4nm Samsung PLP 4nm TSMC 4NP 4nm TSMC 4NP CPU Cores 2x super-big ARM Cortex-X1, 2x big A78, 4x small Cortex-A55 1x Cortex-X, 2x Cortex-A715, 2x Cortex-A710 , and 3x Cortex-A510 1x Cortex-X, 2x Cortex-A715, 2x Cortex-A710 , and 3x Cortex-A510 GPU Mali-G710 Adreno 740 @680 MHz Adreno 740 @719 MHz Connectivity modem Samsung Exynos 5300 5G Qualcomm X70 5G Modem Qualcomm X70 5G Modem Clock speeds 1.8-2.5 GHz 2.0-3.2 GHz 2.0 - 3.36 GHz

The Qualcomm chip is far more powerful in terms of raw computing power. Some benchmark results from the aggregator, Nanoreview, are listed below.

Google Tensor G2 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Geekbench 5 1053 1485 3DMark Wild Life 6411 13243 AnTuTu 9 749661 1227562

However, the Tensor G2 wins in the optimization game. The processor is well integrated into the Pixel device to ensure its 100% potential is used.

The average user will never notice the performance difference between the two phones since they are sufficiently fast. However, in terms of overall computing power, the Galaxy S23 can beat the Pixel 7 any day.

Cameras

Smartphone cameras are improving by the day. The Galaxy S23 and the Pixel 7 are fine examples of how software can improve the quality of the images captured.

The new Galaxy device comes with a triple camera setup with a 50 MP wide main sensor, a 10 MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 12 MP ultrawide sensor. On the front, the phone packs a 12MP ultrawide sensor. These cameras support 8K video recording and advanced image-processing algorithms.

On the other hand, the Pixel 7 comes with a dual rear camera setup. The main sensor is a wide 50 MP lens and the second is a 12 MP ultrawide. On the front, the smartphone packs a 10.8 MP camera. The phone supports up to 4K 60 FPS recordings with both rear and selfie cameras.

The Google Pixel 7 (Image via Google)

Although the on-paper specs of the Pixel 7's cameras look bad, both smartphones are capable of taking high-quality photographs. The Google device relies on software processing to deliver some of the best photos taken with smartphones.

In addition, Google packs its offerings with multiple AI-powered features that take photography with the Pixel 7 to the next level. A few instances are object removal, upscaling, and focus-adjustment technologies.

Thus, considering the above points, the camera performance of both the devices comes to a draw as they take stunning photographs.

UI

The Galaxy S23 comes with the polished Samsung One UI. Ever since its introduction back in 2017, Samsung's custom Android skin has gotten better. It packs almost no bloatware and is very fast, efficient, and easy to use.

However, Samsung loses this aspect to the Pixel 7. The Google device packs the stock Android OS experience. Thus, it is the most enhanced and clean-looking UI that smartphone users can ask for.

Pricing

Both the Galaxy S23 and the Pixel 7 are great smartphones. But before making the final decision, one should look at their pricing.

The Google flagship currently costs $598. In comparison, the Galaxy S23 is priced at $850. Thus, although the new Samsung device is even more powerful, the Pixel 7 wins in terms of its value proposition.

Conclusion

The Galaxy S23 is a high-end device and packs flagship features that cost a premium. On the other hand, the Pixel 7 jumbles multiple aspects of a high-end phone and cuts corners in the correct places to make for a more affordable device. Thus, users should give Google a go.

