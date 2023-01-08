Is Google Pixel 7 worth buying in 2023?

The Google Pixel 7 has everything a mobile user can ask for from their device: stunning looks, high-end specifications, and the easy-to-use Android OS. Being a flagship series offered by one of the world's largest tech companies is challenging, but it keeps getting bigger and better year after year.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were launched in October. Aside from the difference in the price tags of these devices, the base version has some slightly different specifications from its higher-end cousin.

With that being said, the Pixel 7 is costly, though less than the Pro variant. Being a flagship, it comes with the necessary specifications that are required for it to be a leader in the market. The premium hardware makes the product cost a fair amount, and it's safe to say that the device isn't in the budget-friendly category.

Since 2023 has just started and a few months have passed since the release of Pixel 7, there's likely no better time than now to discuss whether this is a phone worth getting.

Google Pixel 7 is arguably Android's hardest challenge for Apple iPhone 14

The Google Pixel 7 comes with the very best hardware available on the market. That said, the Pro variant has more features to boast. Here are the specifications for the base version, which are excellent indicators of the performance a buyer will get from it:

Brand Google Price $599 Specifications 6.3" FULL HD OLED, Tensor M2 (5nm) processor, 8 GB RAM, 4,355 mAh battery, VPN, Titan M2 security

Like Apple, Google has used different screen sizes for the two 7th-gen variations. The Pixel 7 has a smaller, 6.3" display with an OLED panel and Full HD. While the screen doesn't occupy as much space as some other options in this price range on the market, its quality and body-to-screen ratio make up for that drawback. The display has a 90Hz refresh rate; perhaps a native 120 FPS support would have been better.

The 7th generation has run ahead of the previous one with the Tensor M2 chip. It's a significant upgrade over the M1 model and works better in every imaginable task. Additionally, the new chipset's efficiency can offer better performance without affecting the battery.

Google has claimed that the Pixel 7 can easily last a day under all regular activity and can go up to 72 hours with Extreme Battery Saver mode activated. More importantly, this phone supports fast charging at 20W for both wired and wireless.

The Tensor G2 comes with Titan M2 security measures, which make sure your personal information stays protected in today's incredibly digital world. On top of that, the device has 8 GB RAM. This means multi-tasking or switching between numerous applications won't be an issue. Given the processor's prowess, the Pixel 7 should be capable of performing every task you throw at it for the next few years at least.

The base version of the 7th generation starts at $599, which makes it significantly cheaper than the Apple iPhone 14. However, the latter presents slightly better benchmark scores. Still, the iPhone's higher price can help steer the decision in Google's favor.

Many of the relative weaknesses of the Pixel 7 can be bypassed if users decide to go for the Pro version. One area where this variant outshines its base counterpart is the camera department. The Pro version offers better capabilities when it comes to zooming and also has a wider field of view. It boasts a 5x optical zoom and up to 30x Super Res Zoom. On the other hand, the base version only has 8x Super Res Zoom.

Make no mistake, the Pixel 7 has a brilliant camera that performs well in both video and still photography. Moreover, Google has upgraded its zoom capacity up to 8 times, along with adding more features to ensure better images.

On top of all that, users will get features like an inbuilt VPN for all their privacy needs. The device also comes with better integration of Google's applications and tools, adding to its overall productivity.

While the Pixel 7 has its weaknesses, one also has to consider the price of this phone. $599 is quite competitive for a device of this quality, and Google has made no compromises in the processor department. Unlike Apple, it ensured both variants of the 7th generation came with the latest one.

Things will get interesting when the 8th generation makes its way into the market later in the year. If Google follows its usual schedule, Pixel 8 will be released sometime in October 2023. Once the 7th generation spends a few more months in the market, it will likely attract discounts from retailers like Amazon, which will start offering great deals.

Hence, there's nothing that suggests the Pixel 7 has lost its worth in 2023. It's a no-frills device that does what it's supposed to. It comes with solid specifications, is perfect for any task, and won't make too much of a difference in the future.

