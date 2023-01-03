As per Samsung Display's recent announcement, the brand is set to reveal its latest display technology, namely the Flex Hybrid platform. Based on information from different reliable sources, the upcoming hybrid device features two folding and expansion options.

When the device is folded, its base dimension is 8 inches across. Upon opening the foldable section, that dimension is stretched to 10 inches. The newly incorporated sliding technology stretches that to a whopping 12.4 inches.

Additionally, a smaller, non-folding prototype of the reported 2023 model is also scheduled to be displayed, providing insight into the more polished device that the brand intends to release.

What is the new Hybrid platform from Samsung?

Samsung's slidable display, Slidable Flex Duet (Image via Samsung)

Based on these specs, it can be fairly assumed that the display is similar to what brands like Oppo displayed in their rollable prototype phones back in 2021. As shown in the teaser, this utilized an expanding screen based on multiple vertical tiles. With this technology, Oppo created a prototype phone with motorized expansion and contraction capabilities.

Interestingly, LG has been selling rollable OLED TVs since 2021. In fact, an approximately $100,000 TV that can roll into its own integrated speakers already exists, the Signature OLED R. Although it might be hard to obtain this TV, it displays the kind of technology that Samsung may use in a future hybrid phone.

Chinese electronics giant TCL intended to release a similar concept mobile phone in 2020, but it never materialized. LG and Corsair are also preparing to introduce new gaming displays with foldable technology.

However, this new screen from Samsung operates slightly differently from what we have seen from other brands before. When the screen is slid open after being folded open, a different portion of the screen emerges. This panel has a diagonal measurement of 8 inches when fully folded. When unfurled, that goes up to 10.5 inches with a 4:3 aspect ratio.

The hybrid OLED panel measures 12.4 inches once it's completely extended and slid open. When being used in its 12.4-inch settings, the device is able to achieve a solid 16:10 aspect ratio.

For devices that require a bigger display for certain applications, such as viewing movies or working on a paper, this technology might be a game-changer. The OLED panel's flexibility makes it simple to fold away when not in use, resulting in a generally more compact gadget.

Samsung Display claimed to have utilized a new algorithm called IntelliSense AI and a brand new organic material for the emission layer to increase the panels' brightness. According to the manufacturer, they can achieve brightness levels of over 2500 nits while using 25% less electricity than previous models, making them extremely energy efficient.

Final thoughts

At the upcoming CES 2023 event, Samsung Display will be presenting the Flex Slidable Solo and Flex Slidable Duet in addition to the Flex Hybrid OLED. The Flex Slidable Solo expands from a 14-inch screen to a 17.3-inch screen, while the Duet expands from a 14-inch screen to a 17.3-inch screen on both sides. Both of these OLED panels can be expanded by simply sliding them open.

With the usage of this technology, other electronic devices like laptops may soon feature a bigger display without the need for a bulkier design. Considering the sheer amount of R&D that must have gone into creating a modern gadget that can slide and fold, it won't be surprising if a commercial version costs $2,000 or more in the United States.

Currently, the operating system of this device remains unannounced. Based on what we know, this phone will likely run on the One UI operating system, which is a heavily skinned version of Android.

