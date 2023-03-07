5 best laptops for college students in 2023

Over time, laptops have become a critical component of the modern education system. From researching and creating projects to taking notes and collaborating with peers, ignoring their significance in enhancing the educational experience is difficult.

The versatility of these gadgets has revolutionized the way students learn, allowing them to access a host of information, tools, and resources with just a few clicks. These portable devices have eliminated the need for bulky textbooks and have made it possible for students to work and study virtually anywhere.

When a student makes up their mind to purchase a laptop nowadays, they are presented with a multitude of options to pick from. This abundance of choices could potentially confuse selection.

Therefore, to make the purchase decision more manageable, this guide will look closely at five laptops that all students should consider buying in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

MacBook Air M2 and 4 other best laptops for college students in 2023

When selecting a laptop for college, it is crucial to consider several factors that can impact its usability, including its size, performance, battery life, and display. Each element plays a crucial role in their performance, particularly for college students who rely heavily on their devices for daily activities such as taking notes, research, and group projects.

Therefore, the laptops suggested in this guide have been chosen with all of these aspects in mind to ensure that they meet the daily needs of a college student. From the portability to performance and display quality, here are the five best laptops that all college students should look into in early 2023:

1) HP Envy x360 13

HP Envy x360 13 is a solid choice for users who want a premium experience on a budget. It has a 360-degree rotating display allows students to use the laptop as a hybrid device. The display has color accuracy and is more than enough for day-to-day tasks. Numerous variants are available with AMD Ryzen 5 5600U / Ryzen 7 5800U / Intel Core i5-1135G7 / i7-1165G7 CPUs.

Regarding cons, the battery life on this device isn't particularly great, but it will get users through the day for basic tasks.

2) Acer Aspire Vero

Often marketed as an eco-friendly notebook, the Acer Aspire Vero is a good choice for users who care about the environment. It is built entirely with recycled materials. Aside from being a little bit on the heavier side, the device doesn't have many flaws.

It is powered by Intel Core i5-1235U / Core i7-1255U, depending on the variant, with an Intel Iris Xe graphics GPU, which is enough for day-to-day work but won't be ideal for high workload projects such as rendering 3D models and playing games.

3) Apple MacBook Air M2

If one wants to stick to the Apple ecosystem, nothing beats the Apple MacBook Air M2. It is incredibly light and delivers exceptional performance. The M2 chip is power efficient, allowing the device to last long before going for the charger. One of the most appealing features of the device is the screen. It has a fantastic display panel that delivers superior visuals and color accuracy, allowing users to consume media and create.

4) Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 is a solid choice for students prioritizing portability. Weighing only 1.12 kg, the device is extremely light, which facilitates portability. Apart from that, the system is well built with premium looks. It is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor, allowing users to perform many tasks simultaneously.

The display also has touchscreen support, which makes navigating quicker. This can be extremely handy when taking notes in classes.

5) Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 7

While college students must prioritize their studies, having some downtime and engaging in hobbies or leisure activities is essential to unwind and recharge. Gaming is a popular pastime for many, and the Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 7 is well-suited.

With impressive specs, including a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor and an RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, the Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 7 delivers outstanding gaming performance and can handle a wide range of workloads with ease.

The laptops recommended in this guide are excellent for college students, providing both high-performance and great value. As a college student, getting the most out of your investment is essential; they deliver on that promise.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

