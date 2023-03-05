Further details about the new 2023 iMac powered by the M2 chip have surfaced on the internet. The upcoming models — codenamed J433 and J434 — have entered engineering validation (EVT), according to a Bloomberg report.

The company is currently running "production tests" on the all-in-one Mac, a process typically carried out late in the development pipeline. Thus, it is safe to assume that the computers will be launched in 2023 itself.

According to the report, the company will introduce a variety of colorways for the upcoming PC. Some vital changes are also headed to the market this time, with the company altering how the desktop stand is attached to the display's base.

iMac M2 will be a significant refresh to the 2021 model

Apple introduced its last desktop all-in-one PC back in 2021. These devices were a complete revamp of the lineup, with a powerful and more efficient M1 chip and a sleek design. The company is building on that base for the upcoming lineup of M2-powered iMacs.

Changes to the iMac with the M2 model

The upcoming devices may look the same as the M1 iMacs. They are expected to be based on the same 24-inch form factor as the previous models in the lineup.

The Cupertino-based tech giant may not introduce any new color options either. Users will have to choose from the same pink, orange, blue, and silver colorways as the last gen.

However, the new device will pack some significant improvements in its internals. For starters, we have a new M2 chip that is about 25% faster than the last-gen. Moreover, one can look forward to notable changes to the location of the internal components, which may facilitate better placement of the I/O ports.

The upcoming model may also solve the issue with the power cable in the Apple iMacs. However, details about such an update are slim and subject to speculation.

Expected launch date

Although the Bloomberg report suggests that the upcoming all-in-one PCs are in an advanced state of manufacturing, they won't enter mass production for at least another three months. Thus, it is safe to assume that the upcoming PCs will be launched sometime in the latter half of 2023.

Apple announced the M1 iMac in the summer of 2021 at the WWDC event. However, the M2 iteration may not be launched until the fall event. The company is also expected to launch the new iPhone 15 and iOS around the same time.

Specs

Multiple aspects of the upcoming all-in-one PC will present significant upgrades. It is worth noting that the company has not confirmed any of the specs, thus, readers should take what they learn with a grain of salt.

Based on previous leaks, the new device will pack up to 24 GB of memory. This is a step up from the last-gen, which capped out at 16 GB. The upcoming PC might also have an improved 12 MP camera, which debuted with the Apple Studio Display last year.

The company is also considering improvements to the connectivity features of the upcoming device. While the I/O is expected to remain the same, the company may bundle the new iMac with support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

Overall, the new all-in-one PC lineup is shaping up to be a solid choice for computing and entertainment purposes.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

