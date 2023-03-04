20 essential Apple iMac keyboard shortcuts

You can maximize your screen time by learning Apple iMac's keyboard shortcuts rather than wasting time by clicking around with the mouse. These commands can expedite various tasks and speed up your work when memorized.

One of the key characteristics of the iMac is the extensive selection of keyboard shortcuts. If you are new to the system, learning all of them can be a real challenge, but you will eventually become proficient with them.

A few shortcuts are listed here that you should check out, though you may be familiar with couple of these. You will quickly realise how easy it is to navigate and use the iMac once you start using them.

List of 20 best keyboard shortcuts for iMac users

iMac keyboard shortcuts (Image via Unsplash)

1) Cmd+Q (Quit)

Even though clicking the red "X" in the top-left corner of a macOS app window closes the said window, the program itself does not fully shut down. To completely quit an application, you can use the keyboard shortcut Cmd+Q or select "Quit" from the menu.

2) Cmd+W (Close)

The universal shortcut for closing any open window or file is Cmd+W on an iMac. This command can be used to close various items such as open documents, browser tabs, or any other open windows.

3) Cmd+Z (Undo)

You can use the universal keyboard shortcut Cmd+Z on an iMac to undo your most recent action. This command works across multiple programs and can be used to reverse actions such as accidentally deleting a file, applying an undesirable image filter, or deleting pages of written content.

4) Cmd + Tab (Switch between apps)

To quickly switch between your current and previously used applications on an iMac, you can hit the Cmd+Tab keyboard shortcut twice. This allows for seamless and efficient app-switching without navigating through multiple screens or menus.

5) Cmd + Opt + D (Hide/show the dock)

To quickly hide the dock on an iMac, you can use the keyboard shortcut Cmd+Opt+D. Pressing it once will hide the dock from view. To redisplay it, press the same command again.

6) Return (Rename)

Top 20 iMac shortcuts (Image via Unsplash)

If you frequently rename files on an iMac, there is a useful keyboard shortcut that can save you time. Select the file in Finder, and then press the Return key. This will enable you to type in a new name. Once you have typed it in, press Return again to complete the renaming process.

7) Space (Quick Look)

If you want to preview multiple pictures or files quickly without fully opening them in an application on an iMac, the Quick Look shortcut can be very helpful. Select a file in Finder and press the Space bar to preview it. This will open a Quick Look window, allowing you to preview the file without fully opening it. To close it, press the Space bar again.

8) Cmd + Opt + Y (Quick look for multiple files)

By pressing Cmd+Opt+Y while selecting a list of several files, you can access a Quick Look slideshow of one more item.

9) Command + Space (Spotlight Search)

This combination has many benefits. When you press this key combination, the spotlight search bar will appear instantly. You can conduct a thorough search of your entire iMac. Additionally, you can use calculators, convert currencies, and search for the weather.

10) Command + W (Close all)

iMac shortcuts you should know about (Image via Unsplash)

This keyboard shortcut closes every window that is open. It can become tedious to close each window one by one when several are open. This command will cause all open windows to close simultaneously.

11) Command + F (Find)

One of the most popular keyboard shortcuts on an iMac is using the Command+F to search for a specific word or phrase within a document. This will bring up a search bar where you can type in the desired word or phrase, and it will be highlighted within the document.

12) Command + Comma (,) (Open Preference)

Although it is the least well-known iMac keyboard command, it is very helpful. You want to change an application's preferences as you develop it. By using this shortcut, you can access settings quickly without opening the preferences from the menu bar.

13) Command + Control + Q (Sleep Mode)

If you need to leave your iMac unattended and quickly lock it to protect your privacy and security, you can use a keyboard shortcut. Simply press the Control+Command+Q keys together to do so.

14) Command + Left / Right arrows (Navigation into pages)

When using a web browser on an iMac, you can use the keyboard shortcuts Command+left arrow to go back to the previous page, and Command+right arrow to move forward to the next page.

15) fn + Left / Right arrows (Move to top/bottom of the page)

You can quickly move up or down a web page using the Function key and the right (to the bottom of the page) or left (to the top of the page) arrows on the keyboard.

16) Command + L (Jump to the address bar)

iMac keyboard shortcuts (Image via Unsplash)

When using a web browser, this shortcut can be used to get direct access to the address bar that allows you to start typing the desired URL.

17) Command + Shift + T (Reopen the last closed tab)

If you accidentally close a tab in your web browser on an iMac, a useful keyboard shortcut can help you recover it. Simply press the Command + Shift + T keys together, and the last closed tab will reopen.

18) Press fn twice (Dictation)

Your iMac's Function (fn) key can be double-clicked to start a Dictation. After that, you can start speaking, and when you are done, pressing fn again will write down what you said.

19) Cmd + Delete (Delete a file)

When you delete with Cmd+Delete, the item is temporarily stored in the Trash folder before the system permanently deletes it. In this scenario, the file can also be recovered.

20) Cmd + Opt + Delete (Immediately delete a file)

You can use Cmd+Opt+Delete to permanently remove a file from your computer without putting it in the Trash.

In conclusion, keyboard shortcuts can be a powerful tool for increasing your productivity and efficiency when using an iMac. Whether you're a seasoned power-user or just starting out, mastering these 20 essential commands can help you streamline your workflow and save time and effort.

From launching applications to managing windows, navigating the interface, and performing various tasks, these shortcuts can help you work faster, smarter, and more effectively. So give them a try and see how they can transform your iMac experience!

